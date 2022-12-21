Read full article on original website
BBC
Lampard on contract talks, the transfer window and Goodison importance
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's match against Wolves on Monday. Contract talks with the likes of Jordan Pickford, Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon are "close". Lampard hopes to sign Conor Coady permanently and said "he as been brilliant in every possible way". Monday's game "is...
Watch Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool Highlights: Reds Exit Carabao Cup In Christmas Cracker
Watch the highlights as domestic football returned with a bang after the 2022 World Cup.
Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool - Klopp's Side Dumped Out In Etihad Thriller
Liverpool’s return to the pitch on Thursday night wasn’t the heroic comeback that was anticipated as a rotated side lost to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
SB Nation
No injury respite for Everton ahead of Boxing Day return to action
Everton have struggled with injures last season and that has carried on into this campaign as well. Now with the Premier League about to resume after a month’s break for the World Cup, the Toffees are still struggling with injury issues. Lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed a lot...
BBC
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
Aston Villa have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their final 15 under Steven Gerrard (W2 D5 L8). They're looking to win three in a row for the first time since March. No Premier League fixture has been won by the...
BBC
Claudio Ranieri: Italian named Cagliari boss 31 years after first managing the club
Claudio Ranieri has been re-appointed Cagliari boss, more than three decades after first managing the club. He made his name as a manager with the Italian side between 1988 and 1991, taking them from Serie C to Serie A. Ranieri has signed a deal until the summer of 2025 in...
BBC
Premier League: What the numbers say about how teams are really doing
With the Premier League about to return, the table makes better reading for some clubs than others, but it does not tell the whole story about how teams are doing so far. While obviously results are what matter most, form can be temporary and luck can be fickle in football, so taking a look under the hood at a team's expected goals numbers can help us see how much permanent class they have been showing so far and how the rest of their season could pan out.
Report: Chelsea Eyeing Potential Swoop For Milan Skriniar
Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw In Full 2022, Manchester United Learn Their Fate
The quarter final for the Carabao Cup 2022 has taken place and you can find it here.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, stream link, team news
An old rivalry is renewed at the Premier League level for the first time in nearly a quarter-century when Manchester United hosts Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford (watch live, 3pm ET Tuesday Dec. 27 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup...
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Fernandez, Locatelli, Fofana, Mendy, Mudryk, Rabiot
England midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish) Benfica have turned down a 100m euro (£88m) bid from an unnamed club for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been...
BBC
Elliot Embleton: Sunderland midfielder could return this season after surgery
Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton could return from a serious ankle injury before the end of the season. The 23-year-old had an operation on the injury picked up in the draw at Hull on Saturday. Embleton sustained the damage in a high challenge on Ryan Woods which also earned him a...
BBC
Fixtures, oda tins to know as Premier League dey return afta World Cup
Di last wey we see of di Premier League games na on Sunday, 13 November, wen Manchester United gbab one injury-time winner for Fulham. Six weeks don pass, during di time wey everybody dey glued to di event wey happun for Qatar, wia Wales fall at di group stage and England suffer penalty palava again, before Argentina lift di 2022 World Cup.
SB Nation
On This Day (23 Dec 1950): Sunderland turn in best performance of the season to beat Liverpool
Sunderland had missed out on the title by just two points in 1949-50, with Portsmouth claiming the league title ahead of Wolves on goal average. Sunderland, a point behind, ultimately suffered from their lack of draws away from home – 10 defeats on the road and just four draws came back to haunt the team; in the days of two points for a win, it seems incredible that we weren't a little more pragmatic on the road.
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
Celtic v St Johnstone (Sat, 12:30) Celtic will assess Anthony Ralston, who went off against Livingston in midweek with a back knock. Fellow right-back Josip Juranovic is still on his post-World Cup break and new signing Alistair Johnston isn't eligible until January. Midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh...
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd confident over Dutch duo
Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing their Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo. (Mirror), external. The Red Devils believe they have a chance of finally signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer, but feel Barcelona are trying to increase his value by saying the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder is not for sale. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
England World Cup winner George Cohen dies at 83
LONDON (AP) — George Cohen, a defender who played on England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966, has died, the English Football Association said Friday. He was 83. Cohen played every minute of England’s victorious campaign on home soil. He made 37 appearances for his national team as a right back.
