KCJJ
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days
Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
cbs2iowa.com
Jackknifed semi blocking I-80 eastbound near Coralville
A semi is blocking I-80 eastbound near Coralville. Currently Iowa State Patrol is saying travel is not advised on this stretch of road.
House fire in Muscatine resulting in ice buildup; Crews ask travelers to avoid Iowa Avenue
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is asking travelers and residents to avoid Iowa Avenue just north of 8th Street as its crews battle a house fire amid subzero temperatures Friday morning. News 8's Jonathan Fong was at the scene where a house appears to be completely engulfed...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Travel not advised as major roads remain completely covered with ice, snow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is recommending against travel in many areas of eastern Iowa, including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids as even major roadways, including I-80 and I-380 are completely covered with snow and ice Thursday morning. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad said roads...
cbs2iowa.com
Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening
Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
KCRG.com
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, donations meant to go to an animal shelter in Ottumwa, never made it to their destination. In a message on their Facebook page, the Heartland Humane Society stated that Tractor Supply Company had gathered a lot of donations to give to the shelter. An individual went into the store claiming he had volunteered for the Humane Society and that he would take them to the shelter for them. The store obliged and the man left, taking the donations with him, never bringing them to the shelter.
ourquadcities.com
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery
An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
Police need help finding missing man
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since December 17 and remains missing, despite any reports online. First responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. Anyone with any information or who has had recent contact with him is […]
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
weareiowa.com
Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content
Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
kilj.com
First KILJ Humanitarian Awards
KILJ Radio is very excited to announce the first ever KILJ Humanitarian Award. Friday during the weekly Generation Gap program station owner Paul Dennison and manager Kadie Johannson introduced the first two recipients of this special honor. From now on each year at this time KILJ will recognize the efforts of someone who quietly goes about making this community a better place to live. The inaugural award is presented this year to Linda Enearl and Dan Spray of Mount Pleasant. Each receives a special engraved award and $1,000 they may donate to a favorite organization.
