9 Amazing Experiences In Coastal San Sebastian, Spain

Welcome to Basque Country, located in the northern part of Spain along the Atlantic Ocean bordering France and the western Pyrenees. This region has its own history, language, traditions, and culinary delights, offering visitors a range of distinctive, unique, and memorable travel experiences.
Our 25 Most Read Travel Stories From 2022

As our team reflected back on 2022, it was exciting to revisit the most popular stories from the year and rediscover them with new, fresh eyes. As usual, our writers found a way to share expert advice and tips about their exciting journeys and experiences while inspiring us to try new things. Their experiences included exciting firsts, moments of introspection, and some truly remarkable locations that you’ll want to add to your 2023 travel list. Thank you for reading, and we look forward to many new adventures in 2023!
What I Love About Solo Travel — Most Of The Time

As a little girl, Mia dreamed of Paris and exploring the world. After surviving breast cancer, she decided to pack her bags and travel. She loves the freedom and solace that comes from solo travel. Solo Traveler Inspiration. TravelAwaits: What inspired you to travel solo?. Mia: I’m a breast cancer...
11 Best Winter Vacation Destinations According To Travel Experts (2023)

Whether you’d rather escape the cold and hit the beach or embrace it and hit the slopes, we’ve got just the winter destination for you! Below, TravelAwaits has compiled a list of our expert travel writers’ favorite winter getaways. Some are snowbirds who like it hot, while others want winter wonderland vibes. From sun and sand to snow, here is some destination inspiration for this year’s winter getaway.
Carnival Celebration Announces New Activities For Kids And Families In 2023

Finding activities for children, teens, and families to share while cruising can sometimes be a challenge. Carnival Cruise Line is doing something about that. Carnival is introducing an expanded youth program in spring 2023, introducing some new activities as well as an update to the Dr. Seuss Bookville program. Some...
9 Best Bottles Of Bubbly For Under $50 According To A Sommelier

Do you love celebrating with a nice bottle of bubbly? So do I! My name is Mark and I'm a certified sommelier that has been working in the wine industry for the past 10 years.

