Mother charged with murder in death of 5-year-old son in Portsmouth The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A mother who brought her deceased 5-year-old child to a Portsmouth hospital Monday morning has been charged with murder and drug offenses.

At 8:35 a.m., 31-year-old Kara M. Faulkner brought her son to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to a news release from Portsmouth police.

Police investigated the crime scene, which was determined to be a residence in the 3800 block of Turnpike Road. Police named Faulkner as a suspect Wednesday morning.

Faulkner was charged with second-degree murder, concealing/moving a corpse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child neglect, child cruelty and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, police said.

While no further information was released by police, a criminal complaint filed in Portsmouth’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court detailed what investigators pieced together from Faulkner’s account of the hours leading up to her child’s death.

According to the complaint, emergency room nurses found the child in the rear floorboard of Faulkner’s vehicle. The child, the document continues, was “cold to the touch.”

“The nurses took the child into the emergency room and started life saving measures, but they realized the child have been deceased for several hours,” the complaint reads.

When detectives questioned Faulkner, she said the child was staying with her at an AirBnB on Turnpike Road that night, and that she had been doing Fentanyl and cocaine brought to her by “a dope dealer,” the complaint reads.

“At some point, she passed out and said it was possible (the child) could have gotten into the drug residue,” the complaint reads.

Charges against a man suspected of selling the fentanyl to Faulkner that night are pending, court documents show.

