Video shows man push woman onto CTA train tracks at Chicago Red Line station, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

A 39-year-old Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing a young woman onto the CTA Red Line tracks during the Tuesday morning rush hour in the Gold Coast.

Video obtained by CWB Chicago and shared with ABC7 shows a man dressed in all black run up to a woman as a train approaches and push her from behind in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

WATCH | Surveillance video shows man pushing woman onto CTA tracks

She falls head-first onto the tracks, narrowly missing the electrified third rail. The video freezes for about three seconds, CWB Chicago said, but the woman is then seen jumping to her feet and running into an alcove between the north and southbound tracks to escape the approaching train.

Police said the 23-year-old woman was standing on the Red Line platform at Chicago Avenue when Ashley Goss pushed her onto the tracks just after 9:30 a.m. She suffered a cut on her forehead and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Prosecutors said surveillance video, both from the train station and along Chicago Avenue, led officers to his location at a Taco Bell restaurant just outside the subway stop. He was arrested just before 10:15 a.m. Tuesday and charged, CPD said.

Goss, who is also known under the alias Donald Jackson, did not know the victim, prosecutors said.

In court Wednesday, Goss was revealed to have an extensive criminal history dating back more than 20 years, including at least two instances of aggravated battery, one of them involving a police officer.

Goss is being held without bail. The judge also ordered an evaluation to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

