Washington State

Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’

Mac Jones is only in his second NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback has been accused of dirty play by multiple opponents. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is the latest. Jones dove at Apple’s legs and took him out on a turnover play during Cincinnati’s 22-18 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Bengals... The post Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants-Vikings final score: Vikings win 27-24 on 61-yard Greg Joseph field goal

The New York Giants will have to wait at least one more week to qualify for the NFC playoffs after a gut-wrenching 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Minnesota (12-3) won the game on a career-long 61-yard field goal by placekicker Greg Joseph on the game’s final play. On the previous play, the Vikings faced a third-and-11, but star wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned 17 yards on a screen pass to put Joseph within range.
Richie James

We should have a playoff spot locked up..Jones did his job…the team let him down. this loss belongs to James and the right side of our offensive line. i cannot wait to see Jones over the next few years with some legit nfl talent around him in key positions.
2023 Mock Draft Game

Utilizing CBS Sports’ Prospects, the Giants have to select a player within 10 spots of their selection. I had the Giants with the 22nd pick. We obviously need a Wr, Help in the trenches vs. the run, and a new Center. Hopefully we can use Free Agency for another starter at CB, a 2nd Te, and a Lb who can cover Te’s.
How Daniel Jones is winning over the Giants ... and earning a chance to stay

When asked about individual players, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll can sometimes give perfunctory answers. That was not the case earlier this week when Daboll was asked a number of questions about quarterback Daniel Jones. Daboll on Tuesday answered question after question about Jones, giving full answers that seemed...
Big Blue View mailbag: Playoffs, kicking questions, more

Your New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings Saturday afternoon, and we will be giving you our usual complete coverage. Still, Saturday is Big Blue View Mailbag day. So, here we go. Izzy Pludwinski asks: Why didn’t Graham Gano simply kick the ball into the end zone on that final...
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Minnesota Vikings

The New York Giants will brave sub-zero temperatures when they travel to the frozen north of Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants are sitting at 8-5-1, while the Vikings hold an 11-3 record after executing the biggest come-back win in NFL history last week. As we can probably tell from the Vikings’ 39-3 run last week against the Colts, they have a potent offense. But they also have one of the worst defenses in the NFL — at least on paper.
How Good is DJ with some theoretical Comps

The Giants are 8-5-1 with Daniel Jones at QB. I believe that Jones is largely the reason for the Giants winning record, but let’s conduct a thought experiment to understand why. Let’s face it. Other than Jones, Barkley, Thomas and maybe Bellinger, how many other Giants offensive players would...
Giants vs. Vikings, Week 16: When the Giants have the ball

The New York Giants rose to 8-5-1 on the season after their win on Sunday Night Football last week. What’s more, they have the chance to clinch their first post-season berth since 2016 if they win this week. Winning, however, might be easier said than done, as the Giants...
Giants were good Sunday, just not quite good enough

I think I’m conflicted in terms of how to feel about the New York Giants’ 27-24 loss on Saturday to the Minnesota Vikings. This was a hard-to-stomach loss, coming as it did on a last-play career-long 61-yard field goal by Vikings’ placekicker Greg Joseph. With the Seattle...
Giants-Vikings, Week 16: Live updates

Follow the New York Giants’ Christmas Eve game against the Minnesota Vikings right here. This will be your only discussion thread for Saturday’s game. Be sure to check back after the game for a full recap and analysis. Staff picks. More Giants-Vikings coverage. The Minnesota Vikings are 11-3,...
Big Blue View readers have spoken: Giants fans would love to have Justin Jefferson on the roster

Earlier this week, we posed a hypothetical question to Big Blue View readers: Which Vikings player would you like to see on the Giants’ roster?. The Vikings do have several players who could help the Giants, but it’s impossible to ignore the impact third-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson could have in New York. He’d be my choice, and many Giants fans agreed.
NFC playoff picture: Giants remain in good position despite loss to Minnesota Vikings

The New York Giants missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 with Sunday’s last-second 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 8-6-1 Giants, though, remain in good position to reach the postseason. FiveThirtyEight now lists the Giants with a 90 percent chance of reaching the playoffs after the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders all lost on Saturday. Playoff Status gives the Giants a 94 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.
Giants-Vikings: 5 plays that led to Saturday’s loss

The New York Giants lost to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 Sunday on a last-second Greg Joseph field goal. Big Blue turned the football over twice, had multiple Kirk Cousins interceptions dropped, and had a late punt block that eventually led to a touchdown. Despite losing the turnover battle and not...
