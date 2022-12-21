Read full article on original website
Related
Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’
Mac Jones is only in his second NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback has been accused of dirty play by multiple opponents. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is the latest. Jones dove at Apple’s legs and took him out on a turnover play during Cincinnati’s 22-18 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Bengals... The post Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘SNF’ Week 16: Cardinals host Buccaneers in Christmas Day special
(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is away from the cold and snow this Christmas for an NFC showdown in the desert as the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) on NBC4 in a holiday special. With just two weeks before the regular season ends, every play counts for Tom Brady and the […]
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/23: Landon Collins return, growth of Daniel Jones, more headlines
Landon Collins looks to make the playoffs again with the Giants. The Giants last made the playoffs in 2016 and the only holdover from that 53 man roster when the Giants broke camp was WR Sterling Shepard, whose season ended in Week 3 when he tore his ACL. But the...
Big Blue View
Giants-Vikings final score: Vikings win 27-24 on 61-yard Greg Joseph field goal
The New York Giants will have to wait at least one more week to qualify for the NFC playoffs after a gut-wrenching 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Minnesota (12-3) won the game on a career-long 61-yard field goal by placekicker Greg Joseph on the game’s final play. On the previous play, the Vikings faced a third-and-11, but star wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned 17 yards on a screen pass to put Joseph within range.
Big Blue View
Giants-Vikings ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Plenty of good, and bad, vs. Vikings
Merry Christmas, New York Giants fans! Before you head off to enjoy your holiday, here are your ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ from Saturday’s heart-breaking 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Kudos to ... Isaiah Hodgins — During a season in which GM Joe Schoen and the Giants’...
Big Blue View
NFL says pass interference should have been called on final Giants-Commanders play
The NFL has reportedly acknowledged to the Washington Commanders that defensive pass interference should have been called in the end zone against Darnay Holmes of the New York Giants on Washington’s final offensive play in Sunday’s 20-12 Giants’ victory. Holmes was in coverage against Curtis Samuel on...
Big Blue View
Richie James
We should have a playoff spot locked up..Jones did his job…the team let him down. this loss belongs to James and the right side of our offensive line. i cannot wait to see Jones over the next few years with some legit nfl talent around him in key positions.
Big Blue View
2023 Mock Draft Game
Utilizing CBS Sports’ Prospects, the Giants have to select a player within 10 spots of their selection. I had the Giants with the 22nd pick. We obviously need a Wr, Help in the trenches vs. the run, and a new Center. Hopefully we can use Free Agency for another starter at CB, a 2nd Te, and a Lb who can cover Te’s.
Big Blue View
Giants look reasonably healthy heading into Week 16 game vs. Minnesota Vikings
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) will not play for the New York Giants on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. Neither has played in several weeks, with Jackson out since being injured Week 11 and Lemieux having played in only one game, also Week 11 vs. the Detroit Lions.
Big Blue View
How Daniel Jones is winning over the Giants ... and earning a chance to stay
When asked about individual players, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll can sometimes give perfunctory answers. That was not the case earlier this week when Daboll was asked a number of questions about quarterback Daniel Jones. Daboll on Tuesday answered question after question about Jones, giving full answers that seemed...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Playoffs, kicking questions, more
Your New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings Saturday afternoon, and we will be giving you our usual complete coverage. Still, Saturday is Big Blue View Mailbag day. So, here we go. Izzy Pludwinski asks: Why didn’t Graham Gano simply kick the ball into the end zone on that final...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Minnesota Vikings
The New York Giants will brave sub-zero temperatures when they travel to the frozen north of Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants are sitting at 8-5-1, while the Vikings hold an 11-3 record after executing the biggest come-back win in NFL history last week. As we can probably tell from the Vikings’ 39-3 run last week against the Colts, they have a potent offense. But they also have one of the worst defenses in the NFL — at least on paper.
Big Blue View
How Good is DJ with some theoretical Comps
The Giants are 8-5-1 with Daniel Jones at QB. I believe that Jones is largely the reason for the Giants winning record, but let’s conduct a thought experiment to understand why. Let’s face it. Other than Jones, Barkley, Thomas and maybe Bellinger, how many other Giants offensive players would...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Vikings, Week 16: When the Giants have the ball
The New York Giants rose to 8-5-1 on the season after their win on Sunday Night Football last week. What’s more, they have the chance to clinch their first post-season berth since 2016 if they win this week. Winning, however, might be easier said than done, as the Giants...
Big Blue View
Giants were good Sunday, just not quite good enough
I think I’m conflicted in terms of how to feel about the New York Giants’ 27-24 loss on Saturday to the Minnesota Vikings. This was a hard-to-stomach loss, coming as it did on a last-play career-long 61-yard field goal by Vikings’ placekicker Greg Joseph. With the Seattle...
Big Blue View
Giants-Vikings, Week 16: Live updates
Follow the New York Giants’ Christmas Eve game against the Minnesota Vikings right here. This will be your only discussion thread for Saturday’s game. Be sure to check back after the game for a full recap and analysis. Staff picks. More Giants-Vikings coverage. The Minnesota Vikings are 11-3,...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Don’t miss any of the action on Saturday as the New York Giants try to move closer to an NFC playoff berth when they travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET/FOX). Below, you will find all the information you need to watch, listen to, stream and wager on the game.
Big Blue View
Big Blue View readers have spoken: Giants fans would love to have Justin Jefferson on the roster
Earlier this week, we posed a hypothetical question to Big Blue View readers: Which Vikings player would you like to see on the Giants’ roster?. The Vikings do have several players who could help the Giants, but it’s impossible to ignore the impact third-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson could have in New York. He’d be my choice, and many Giants fans agreed.
Big Blue View
NFC playoff picture: Giants remain in good position despite loss to Minnesota Vikings
The New York Giants missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 with Sunday’s last-second 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 8-6-1 Giants, though, remain in good position to reach the postseason. FiveThirtyEight now lists the Giants with a 90 percent chance of reaching the playoffs after the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders all lost on Saturday. Playoff Status gives the Giants a 94 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.
Big Blue View
Giants-Vikings: 5 plays that led to Saturday’s loss
The New York Giants lost to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 Sunday on a last-second Greg Joseph field goal. Big Blue turned the football over twice, had multiple Kirk Cousins interceptions dropped, and had a late punt block that eventually led to a touchdown. Despite losing the turnover battle and not...
Comments / 0