The New York Giants will brave sub-zero temperatures when they travel to the frozen north of Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants are sitting at 8-5-1, while the Vikings hold an 11-3 record after executing the biggest come-back win in NFL history last week. As we can probably tell from the Vikings’ 39-3 run last week against the Colts, they have a potent offense. But they also have one of the worst defenses in the NFL — at least on paper.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO