WATCH: ‘You Can’t Park There Bud’ Minnesota Car Found In A Block Of Snow
File this video under things you don't see every day, or really at all. A plow driver on TikTok posted a video of a Minnesota car that was literally plowed around after it got stuck on a rural highway. The image of the car, suspended off the ground by snow is startling to those who made it through the historic blizzard conditions late last week.
Weather Warnings for Dangerous Cold, Strong Winds
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The latest round of snow is done and now we will be dealing with extremely cold temperatures and very strong winds. The is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 6:00 p.m. Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
Schmitt: Weather Making Ice Fishing Tough in Central MN
The combination of heavy wet snow on the ice last week and extreme cold weather this week is making ice conditions and ice fishing mobility tough. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt indicates the heavy snow in Central Minnesota last week is just sitting on the ice and isn't going anywhere. He says the cold weather has crusted it over making it difficult for ice anglers to get around lakes. Schmitt feels the "fun factor" just isn't there right now because of the cold, wind and crusted snow making it hard to get around.
DNR Warns That Slush Weighs Down Ice
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the state has significantly affected ice conditions. The Minnesota DNR says slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. In some areas, slushy conditions are impacting travel on the ice, while in others — especially where ice was in the early stages of forming — the conditions are not adequate to support ice shelters and vehicles, resulting in breakthroughs.
Why It Can Still Snow in Central MN When It’s Very Cool
Central Minnesota has experienced and continues to experience dangerously cool temperatures this week. Meteorologist Megan Mulford from the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, South Dakota joined me on WJON. Mulford explains the colder the temperature is means there is less moisture in the atmosphere but that doesn't mean it cannot snow. She doesn't consider snow with sub zero temperatures unusual but that we've been a bit spoiled in recent years because we haven't seen large amounts of snow the last few winters.
Blizzard Warning In Effect in Central Minnesota Thursday Through Saturday
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a blizzard warning, in effect Thursday, December 22nd at 6 pm through Saturday, December 24th at 6 am. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this. evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and...
Update: Blizzard, Wind Chill Warnings Thursday-Saturday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong winter storm will start off with snow Wednesday morning, followed by a brief lull before transitioning to gusty winds Thursday. This will create blowing snow, reduced visibility, & life-threatening wind chills if you get stranded. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight...
Snow Impacting Access to Minnesota State Parks, Trails
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota DNR says heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
One of the Snowiest Decembers on Record in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) --It's official, this is one of the snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we had five inches of snow Wednesday. That gives us 21.7 inches of snow so far this month, which makes this the 6th snowiest December on record in St. Cloud. (We had 11.2 inches of snow last December)
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
MnDOT Reminds Drivers to Stay Out of Snow Plow Blind Spots
The snow plows have had a busy start to the winter season, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be aware of, and stay out of snow plow blind spots. **Be patient. Stay back. Stay safe! **Remember, our snowplow drivers are working to improve road conditions for...
Finally Sold: St. Cloud Mansion with an Indoor Pool Off the Market
How big does a house have to be to be considered a mansion? Well, there's really no solid number or rule to associate with it, but generally, a mansion will be at least 5,000 square feet. Most Realtors consider homes above 8,000 square feet to be a mansion. This house...
Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. -- Stearns County Board of Adjustment meeting has been postponed Thursday. Rescheduled for January 12th at 6:00 p.m. -- Benton County Historical Society and Museum closed Thursday and Friday. -- St. Cloud Social Security office is...
Expert Offers Tips to Avoid Frostbite This Winter
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A winter storm is set to bring dangerously cold windchills to the region Thursday and Friday. Health experts are reminding everyone to dress properly if they're going outside over the next few days because windchills as low as 30 to 45 degrees below zero can cause frostbite to develop in just 10 minutes.
Crusader Christmas Classic in St. Cloud This Week
Cathedral is hosting a 3-day Crusader Christmas Classic Wednesday-Friday this week at Cathedral High School. The event will feature 6 varsity boys and 6 varsity girls teams participating in this event. Wednesday, 12/28. 11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - G 12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) -...
Census: Minnesota Saw Population Growth in Past Year
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to...
20 Things From Minnesota That Would Send Californians Into a Coma
There is a new trend on TikTok where people talk about things from the area they live that would be so foreign to Californians that it would send them into a coma. I wanted to get in on the fun and do a Minnesota version, so here are some things from Minnesota that would send Californians into a coma.
RSV, COVID or Flu…Which is the Most Dangerous?
St. Cloud Hospital and hospitals throughout the country are experiencing a triple threat of respiratory illnesses which includes, flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Doctor George Morris is the Physician/Vice-President for Performance Excellence at CentraCare. He joined me on WJON. Dr. Morris indicates COVID is still the most dangerous of the 3...
St. Cloud Homeless Shelter Seeks Volunteers During Deadly Storm
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With air temperatures in the negative digits and wind chill readings expected to dip down to about 40 below on Thursday and Friday St Cloud homeless shelters need volunteers to help them keep everyone safe. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed...
