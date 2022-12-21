ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. Weekly

From Donna Missal to Amon Amarth — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Donna Missal to Amon Amarth: The 137th LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from SOHMI, R&B from Kendra Jae, punk from Social Distortion, metal from Carcass and Obituary, and so much more. Find us...
IndieWire

‘Titanic’ Gave Billy Zane His Iconic Role and a Second Career as an Artist

Turns out, “Titanic” was a career highlight in more ways than one for Billy Zane. Zane famously played Caledon Hockley, the gun-toting fiancé of Rose (played by Kate Winslet), who is incensed that she could prefer the impoverished artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) over him. But Zane was even more removed from the role than audiences knew. “It was a flash point to a whole other life as a painter. That happened on that set,” Zane told Vulture in a recent interview in honor of the James Cameron film’s 25th anniversary. “That’s become an entirely parallel journey — ironic for someone who played...
Whiskey Riff

Watch Tyler Childers Perform His First Christmas Song, “Luke”

I still can’t figure out how this one didn’t make the album. Of course, Tyler Childers released his 5th career studio album this year, a Gospel album of sorts titled, Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven? The album featured 8 songs, recorded in 3 different styles for a 3-disc, 24 track project.
L.A. Weekly

Tayla Parx Ain’t Having a Lonely Christmas

Tayla Parx Ain’t Having a Lonely Christmas: Grammy-nominated songwriter, singer, actress and businesswoman Tayla Parx has released an animated video for the timely song “Ain’t A Lonely Christmas (Remix)” with Bryson Tiller. “We really wanted to capture what the song meant for each of us in...
L.A. Weekly

Dancing with Themselves: Intimate Photographs of Performers at Home in Lockdown

Dancing Extraordinaire: Japanese Entertainers Under the Pandemic is a vibrant, intimate photography and video-based project that documents the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 through the experiences and private worlds of an eclectic cohort of Japanese performing artists, and the photographers who missed shooting them as much as the dancers missed their audiences.

