cbs12.com

Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend

Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamisprings.com

19 year-old charged with Murder

Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
First Coast News

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
BOCA RATON, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

BSO detectives search for attempted kidnapper

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, in Pompano Beach. According to detectives, three juvenile females were walking home from the 2700 block of Northeast Ninth Court when a man on a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Springs shooting, one man dead

MIAMI - An argument led to a deadly shooting overnight in Miami Springs. Police said the dispute involved two men and a woman in the 600 block of South Drive. As the fight escalated, police said shots were fired. One of the men died. The other man was taken into custody for questioning. The woman was also questioned. It's unclear if any charges will be filed. 
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police looking for missing, endangered 82-year-old

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered 82-year-old Miami man Thursday. According to Miami-Dade police, Thomas Gil Ramis was last seen Monday near the 200 Block of NE 150th Street. Police said Ramis may be in need of services. Dunne...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Bond set for woman caught on video throwing monitor at MIA ticket counter worker

MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500.According to investigators, On Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

