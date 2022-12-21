Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Baseball, Softball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Track, Softball, and other sports news. While almost every FSU sport has finished their season, we will continue to keep you up to...
Tomahawk Nation
Conrad Hussey commits to, signs with Florida State
FLIP ALERT: Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have pulled off some magic on the second day of the December signing period. Tonight, the Seminoles earned the hotly-contested commitment and signature of coveted blue-chip defensive back Conrad Hussey, who was previously pledged to the Penn State Nittany Lions and was being $trongly courted by the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU releases projected Cheez-It Bowl depth chart vs. Oklahoma
No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) is less than a week away from its first bowl game of the Mike Norvell-era, set to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando,. According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 9.5-point favorite vs....
Tomahawk Nation
Malik Feaster enters transfer portal
The Florida State Seminoles continued their offseason roster churn today as defensive back Malik Feaster entered the transfer portal:. Feaster played in just four games for Florida State, assisting on just one tackle. From his bio:. Appeared in 40 games in four seasons at Jacksonville State…made 118 tackles, 4.0 for...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Football NIL Tracker
Have not noticed anything like this on our site, and was not sure if others were as interested in tracking this as I was, but here goes with my first FanPost after a long time lurking around.The two NIL agencies I am tracking as of Dec 22, 2022 are The Battles End (TBE) and Rising Spear (RiSp). The date provided is the first public confirmation of the player associating with the NIL (and the links are provided as available). (12/24: Apologies on the primitive style...still figuring out the capabilities of this platform)
Madison County defensive back is Maryland bound
On the second day of the early signing period, Jonathan Akins signed with Maryland, a decision he said is a dream come true for him.
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $60 Million in Donations for the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously...
Comments / 0