Gigabyte B650E Aorus Master Review: A PCIe 5.0 M.2 Party

The B650E Aorus Master is the flagship board from Gigabyte’s B650 lineup. Priced around $150 less than the X670E Aorus Master we reviewed previously, it still comes well equipped, with multiple PCIe 5.0 M.2 sockets, 13 USB ports (including 20 Gbps Type-C), last-gen flagship-class audio solution, overbuilt power delivery, and an appearance that looks more premium than the price. While it is missing 40 Gbps ports (a feature few B650 boards include), unless you require this feature, choosing a B650-based motherboard will save you a considerable amount of money compared to X670E models.

Gigabyte went all in on the B650 chipset, offering a total of 13 motherboards (compared to five X670) of varying sizes and prices. You’ll find all the familiar Aorus lines (Master, Elite, Ultra, and Pro) and a B650 Aero G for the Creators. There are also a couple of non-Aorus boards, namely the Gaming X and DS3H SKUs. With the sheer number in the product stack, there’s something for everyone, including MicroATX and Mini-ITX SKUs. Prices range from $159.99 (B650M DS3H) to $349.99 with the Aorus Master.

Features-wise, the B650 Aorus Master has the same high-level attributes as its X670E sibling, including an 8-layer PCB, 105A SPS MOSFETs, fully reinforced slots, M.2 and PCIe EZ-latch, and more. In fact, the B650 Master uses the same capable power delivery (16-phase 105A SPS MOSFETs) too. If the 13 USB ports on the rear IO (including a 20 Gbps Type-C port) aren’t enough, you may want to re-evaluate your peripherals, as you won’t find many boards with more. Although the audio section uses a last-gen codec (Realtek ALC1220-VB) it is a flagship model, and the board includes an integrated DAC. Performance on B650 Aorus Master matched X670E boards and its peers in productivity and gaming, so it has all of the bases covered.

We’ll have to wait until testing to find out if this board makes our best motherboards list, but on features alone, it’s one of the better options for the AM5 platform at the roughly $350 price point. Before we get into all the details, here is a complete list of the B650E Aorus Master’s specifications, direct from Gigabyte.

Specifications: Gigabyte B650E Aorus Master

Inside the Box of the Gigabyte B650E Aorus Master

The Aorus Master includes a variety of accessories designed to help get you started without another trip to the store. It includes the usual lot of SATA cables, RGB extensions and a Wi-Fi antenna. Also, it comes with temperature sensors you can use to monitor case temperatures and adjust fan speeds. Not included in our sample was a disk or USB stick for drivers. If your retail Aorus Master doesn’t have drivers, you can still download all drivers from the website. Below is a complete list of the included accessories:

Wi-Fi antenna

(2) SATA cables

RGB extension cables

(2) Temperature sensors

Speaker

G-connector

Velcro strips

Stickers

Manual

Design of the Gigabyte B650E Aorus Master

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

The B650E Aorus Master has an 8-layer matte-black PCBm with white labels on the IC’s and other bits. The VRM heatsinks are large, have a lot of mass, and sport a brushed aluminum finish like all of the other heatsink surfaces. Above the VRM bank is the only RGB feature, with the Aorus Falcon branding illuminated from below. The chipset heatsink contrasts all of the black, with its gray color and additional branding on top.

Overall, I like the look. The B650E Aorus Master gives off a premium vibe, with most of the PCB hidden under heatsinks and shrouds. The RGBs are tastefully implemented, but if you’re looking to add more RGB bling to your chassis, you’ll have to use the integrated headers.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

As we look at the top half of the board more closely, we get a better look at the beefy VRM heatsinks. Unlike the X670E (or Z790) Aorus Master, the B650E uses a solid chunk of metal, with cutouts instead of the Fins-Array III configuration. With the mitered cutouts, there’s plenty of surface area to keep the VRMs below running well within their specifications.

Above the VRM heatsinks are two reinforced 8-pin EPS connectors (one required) to power the CPU. Just past the socket area to the right are four reinforced DRAM slots with locking mechanisms on both sides. The board supports up to 128GB of RAM at speeds listed up to DDR5-6666(OC). As always, your mileage may vary in reaching these speeds, but our board and 7950X CPU ran the DDR5-6000 sticks with minimal tweaking required.

Next, we run into several fan and RGB headers, just above the DRAM slots. The three 4-pin fan headers in this area (all headers) support both PWM and DC-controlled fans (through the BIOS or software). Each header outputs up to 2A/24W, so there’s plenty of output available. Just to the right are three (of five) RGB headers: two 4-pin RGBs and a 3-pin ARGB header.

Moving down the right edge of the board, we run into the power switch, 2-character debug display and the 24-pin ATX connector to power the board. Just below that are two 4-pin fan headers (Sys Fan), the 4-LED debug area, and finally a front panel USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20 Gbps) Type-C port.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Power delivery of the B650E Aorus Master is quite impressive – in fact, it’s the same as the more expensive X670E Aorus Master. The 8-pin EPS connectors send power through a Renesas RAA229620 PWM controller and onto the 16 105A Renesas RAA22010540 SPS MOSFETs dedicated to Vcore. The 1,680A available to the processor is enough to take our flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor to the limit. You’re limited by cooling far sooner than the Aorus Master’s VRMs.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Working left to right on the bottom half of the board, the first thing you run into is the audio section. Visible in all its glory is the Realtek ALC1220-VB codec, along with three audio caps. Not pictured is the ESS ES8118 DAC for front-panel audio. While the codec is from the last generation, it is the flagship of that generation, so most users find it more than adequate for their needs.

In the middle of the board are three full-length PCIe slots, along with four total M.2 sockets hidden below the heatsinks. The top full-length slot connects through the CPU and runs up to PCIe 5.0 x16. The bottom two slots connect through the chipset, with the first slot supporting PCIe 4.0 x4 and the bottom PCIe 4.0 x2. When M2B/M2C_CPU sockets are populated, the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot operates at x8 mode. Any losses are negligible for those concerned about graphics performance, as 5.0 x8 has effectively the same bandwidth as 4.0 x16.

If you’re into wicked-fast storage options, the B650E Aorus Master covers you in spades. There are four M.2 sockets, all of which support up to PCIe 5.0 x4 (128 Gbps) modules and use EZ latches to hold the drives down. All four sockets connect through the CPU and support up to 110mm devices. You won’t find many boards with four PCIe 5.0 sockets, especially around this price point. The board supports RAID0/1/10 modes for those looking for more speed or redundancy.

Continuing right, over the chipset heatsink and along the right edge, is a vertical header for a gigabyte add-in-card, four SATA ports (also supporting RAID0/1/10 modes), and a front panel USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) connector. Across the bottom of the board are several more exposed headers. You’ll find the typical connections here, including additional USB ports, RGB headers, and 4-pin fan headers. Below is a complete list, from left to right:

Front panel audio

4-pin RGB header

3-pin ARGB header

SPI TPM header

(3) 4-pin System fan headers

(2) USB 2.0 headers

(2) 4-pin System fan headers

Front Panel

Clear CMOS jumper

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The rear IO on the B650E Aorus Master comes pre-installed and attached to the motherboard just like its big brother. It has a black background with the ports labeled in white, making them easier to read. The Q_Flash+ button, AMD Wi-Fi 6E antenna connections, and HDMI video port are on the left. There are a total of 13 USB ports on the rear IO. One USB Type-C port (10 Gbps) sits on the bottom, while surrounding them are four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) and four 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports, as well as four USB 2.0 ports. I’d be surprised if users could fill all of these up. You’ll also find the 2.5 GbE port, the audio stack sporting line out, the mic 3.5 mm ports, and a digital SPDIF.

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

Firmware

The BIOS that the Gigabyte’s B650E Aorus Master retains the same formatting along with the black and orange theme Aorus is known for. The most significant differences are just with the options available for the new Zen 4 processors. Outside of that, the black-on-white/orange/yellow provides a good contrast and is easy to read. Like most BIOS’ the Aorus Master has an informational Easy Mode and an Advanced mode with headers across the top. Navigating the BIOS is easy as many frequently used options (including overclocking) are generally on the same page or one level down. My biggest complaint with the BIOS is that page-down doesn’t work in all sections, and you have to type in some values manually or bang on the down arrow to scroll and select a value. Aside from that minor annoyance, it’s a solid BIOS.

ALBM biosimage1-23

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Software

Image 1 of 23Image 2 of 23Image 3 of 23Image 4 of 23Image 5 of 23Image 6 of 23Image 7 of 23Image 8 of 23Image 9 of 23Image 10 of 23Image 11 of 23Image 12 of 23Image 13 of 23Image 14 of 23Image 15 of 23Image 16 of 23Image 17 of 23Image 18 of 23Image 19 of 23Image 20 of 23Image 21 of 23Image 22 of 23Image 23 of 23

On the software side, Gigabyte’s primary tool for B650/X670 is the Gigabyte Control Center. GCC is a one-stop shop for many board-centric functions, including RGB lighting control (RGB Fusion), Fan Control, and performance/overclocking. You can also update and install drivers from within the application too. It’s not as comprehensive as the App Center and some of its applications, but I doubt many will miss it.

ALBM - giga 1-5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System / Comparison Products

Image 1 of 5Image 2 of 5Image 3 of 5Image 4 of 5Image 5 of 5

We’ve updated our test system to Windows 11 64-bit OS with all updates applied. We kept the same Asus TUF RTX 3070 video card from our previous testing platforms but updated the driver. Additionally, we updated to F1 22 in our games suite and kept Far Cry 6 . We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware we used is as follows:

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA supplied our Supernova 850W P6 power supply (appropriately sized and more efficient than the 1.2KW monster we used previously) for our test systems, and G.Skill sent us a DDR5-5600 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) memory kit for testing.

(Image credit: EVGA)

(Image credit: EVGA)

(Image credit: EVGA)

(Image credit: GSkill)

(Image credit: GSkill)

(Image credit: GSkill)

(Image credit: GSkill)

Benchmark Settings

Image 1 of 7Image 2 of 7Image 3 of 7Image 4 of 7Image 5 of 7Image 6 of 7Image 7 of 7

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

Benchmark Results and Final Analysis

Our standard benchmarks and power tests are performed using the CPU’s stock frequencies (including any default boost/turbo), with all power-saving features enabled. We set optimized defaults in the BIOS and the memory by enabling the XMP profile. For this baseline testing, the Windows power scheme is set to Balanced (default) so the PC idles appropriately.

Synthetic Benchmarks

Synthetics provide a great way to determine how a board runs, as identical settings should produce similar performance results. Turbo boost wattage and advanced memory timings are places where motherboard makers can still optimize for either stability or performance, though, and those settings can impact some testing.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 16Image 2 of 16Image 3 of 16Image 4 of 16Image 5 of 16Image 6 of 16Image 7 of 16Image 8 of 16Image 9 of 16Image 10 of 16Image 11 of 16Image 12 of 16Image 13 of 16Image 14 of 16Image 15 of 16Image 16 of 16

Results across our synthetic benchmark suite is overall average among all of the tested boards. It was on the slower side of the mean in the Procyon Office tests but faster in Photo and Video editing. Overall, it’s difficult to tell this board apart from others, including the X670E-based results.

Timed Applications

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

In the timed applications, again, the Aorus Master was an average Joe with results in all tests in the middle of all data sets. Nothing to worry about in these tests either.

3D Games and 3DMark

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

Starting with the launch of Zen 4, we’ve updated one of our games, F1 21, to the latest version, F1 22. We're keeping Far Cry 6 . We run the games at 1920 x 1080 resolution using the Ultra preset (details listed above). As the resolution goes up, the CPU tends to have less impact. The goal with these settings is to determine if there are differences in performance at the most commonly used (and CPU/system bound) resolution with settings most people use or strive for (Ultra). We expect the difference between boards in these tests to be minor, with most differences falling within the margin of error. We’ve also added a minimum FPS value, affecting your gameplay and immersion experience.

Our gaming tests showed the B650E Master is a more than capable performer running as fast or faster than its peers across F1 2022 , Far Cry 6 , and the 3DMark tests. As expected, the Aorus Master (and most motherboards) aren’t going to put a frame rate ceiling on your gaming adventures.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We used AIDA64’s System Stability Test with Stress CPU, FPU, Cache and Memory enabled for power testing, using the peak power consumption value. The wattage reading is from the wall via a Kill-A-Watt meter to capture the entire PC (minus the monitor). The only variable that changes is the motherboard; all other parts remain the same.

Power consumption on the B650E Aorus Master was some of the lowest we’ve seen across all AM5-capable motherboards we tested. At idle, it used 71W, while peaking at 272W during a stress test load. This board is tied with its big brother, the X670E Aorus Master as the most efficient board we’ve tested so far on this platfrom.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

VRM temperatures on the Aorus Master were well within specification during our testing. It’s the coolest running board so far, partly due to the low power use at stock and the Fins Array III heatsink. There isn’t a significant difference between stock and overclocked on this board, but our overclock used around ten more watts than stock, so there was a slight increase in power and temperature. Clearly, these VRMs can handle our 7950X with any ambiently-cooled setup.

Overclocking

Over the last few CPU generations, overclocking headroom has been shrinking (at least on the AMD side) while the out-of-box potential has increased. For overclockers, this means there’s less fun to have. For the average consumer, it means you’re getting the most out of the processor without manual tweaking. Our goal in this section is to increase the load on the VRMs and see if they can handle the additional stress. Overclocking AMD CPUs can be done in several ways (all-core or adjust PBO values). But for simplicity’s sake, we just went with an all-core overclock of 5.4 GHz with 1.30V to increase the power output.

Since our approach is to add power through all cores, we simply raised the CPU multiplier to 54x, manually set the voltage to 1.30V, and adjusted LLC to minimize vdroop. On the memory side, AMD states the sweet spot is around DDR5-6000, so we used the Kingston Fury kit, set the AMD EXPO profile and checked for stability.

IMG - 54ghz6kmemmaster

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overclocking was a bit of an adventure on this board. When we tried to use manual voltage adjustment and Load Line Calibration, the board would reboot at some point during the test. But when the voltage is left on auto or using a voltage offset, it ran perfectly stable and didn’t hard shut off during the stress test.

On the memory side, we dropped in our Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-6000 kit, enabled EXPO and found it wasn’t stable. The board didn’t set the voltage on the kit from the EXPO profile for some reason. Once we noticed that and manually updated it, the faster kit ran fine. So if you see instability after enabling EXPO, check the voltage for the RAM.

Bottom Line

Gigabyte’s B650E Aorus Master is a high-quality, well-rounded board at a much lower price than X670E alternatives. Priced at $349.99 at Newegg, it does blur the line between the full-featured X670 chipset, but it has everything B650E has to offer, just perhaps fewer speedy USB ports in this case. It has four PCIe 5.0 M.2 sockets, many USB ports on the rear IO, and the same robust VRMs found on the much more expensive X670E Aorus Master. Overall, it has the specifications, features, looks and performance of high-end boards.

Competition in this space is fierce, with each of the four major board partners with an entry around the $350 price point. There’s MSI’s MPG B650 Carbon WIFI ($329.99), ASRock’s B650E Taichi ($369.99), and the Asus ROG Strix B650-E E Gaming WIFI ($349.99). All of these motherboards look like premium offerings and have capable power delivery. The Taichi is the only board to choose from if you need 40 Gbps ports in this price range. Aside from the Aorus Master, the other boards use the latest generation Realtek audio codec, though few will notice a difference between it and the implementation here. Outside of that, there aren’t many significant differences. Between these boards, it’s going to come down to what features you need and want on your build.

The B650E Aorus Master has a premium appearance fit to be the focal point of your build and a price point that’s a lot more palatable than many X670-based options. It’s one of the most complete and well-rounded options available for B650E and should be on your shortlist if you’re looking to build a Ryzen 7000 system and don’t need the extra bandwidth of X670. If we had to choose one board out of those listed above, the B650E Aorus Master would be our weapon of choice.

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content