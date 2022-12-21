Read full article on original website
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
Arctic blast hits Georgia
Arctic air is bringing the possibility of dangerous black ice and snow to many roadways across Georgia. Good Day's Lindsay Tuman reported live from Dalton, where snow flurries were popping up around the city.
Offset helps metro Atlanta kids have a platinum Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A local entertainer known for hit records is helping kids have a platinum Christmas. Offset from the Grammy-nominated group “Migos” hosted a toy giveaway in Lawrenceville Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This was the first time...
Mobile home fire displaces Chattanooga family with 4 children Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just 2 days before Christmas, a family with four children in Chattanooga lost their home to fire. No one was hurt. The fire happened mid-morning Friday at a mobile home on the 1900 block of Daylong Place, near Brainerd Road. Our SkyView camera captured the fire...
HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue
On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
Woman trying to save pet bird dies in North Chattanooga house fire Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. One person died in this fire, the Chattanooga Fire Department announced Friday afternoon. An unidentified 68-year-old woman in the second home that caught fire went back inside the burning home to try to save her pet bird. A neighbor first alerted her to...
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
Newton High student Zyon Trevai Byrd charged with bringing knife to school
COVINGTON — An 18-year-old Newton High School student is facing charges after he allegedly brought a knife to school. Zyon Trevai Byrd of Covington was arrested and charged Dec. 19 after another student alerted Principal Shannon Buff that a male student had a weapon on campus.
Chattanooga man with mental health issues charged for stabbing wife, affidavit says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man with a history of mental health issues is facing charges for stabbing his wife, an affidavit says. Wednesday the affidavit says police found the wife of Donald Eugene Holloway about a block from her home covered in blood. A motorist saw her bleeding...
HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft
On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
December 23 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-017315 – 6500 BLK Ringgold Rd – High Fall – A worker fell from over 30 feet while working on a new motel construction. The party was treated by EMS and transported to Erlanger Hospital. CID responded to assist in the investigation.
Two-semi crash causes injuries
SAN JACINTO COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles on U.S. Highway 59, near the 453A exit, that occurred Friday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:40 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south, followed...
Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party
Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will.
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change
The US Federal Reserve has historically taken pride in being independent from political influence.
Crumbl Cookies Fined For Child Labor Violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A cookie shop in Hixson is facing punishment from the U-S Department of Labor for child labor law violations. Crumbl Cookies is accused of letting minors as young as 14 work later than what is legally allowed and operate dangerous machinery according to the Wage and Hours division of the Department of Labor.
Updated Georgia Depth Chart Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a week away from doing battle with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Since their most recent game took place nearly 3 weeks ago, there have been a few tweaks to the current Bulldog roster.
Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?
It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be immediate contributors for the Bulldogs next season.
