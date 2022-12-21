ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast hits Georgia

Arctic air is bringing the possibility of dangerous black ice and snow to many roadways across Georgia. Good Day's Lindsay Tuman reported live from Dalton, where snow flurries were popping up around the city.
GEORGIA STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue

On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft

On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

December 23 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-017315 – 6500 BLK Ringgold Rd – High Fall – A worker fell from over 30 feet while working on a new motel construction. The party was treated by EMS and transported to Erlanger Hospital. CID responded to assist in the investigation.
EAST RIDGE, TN
East Texas News

Two-semi crash causes injuries

SAN JACINTO COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles on U.S. Highway 59, near the 453A exit, that occurred Friday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:40 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south, followed...
RINGGOLD, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party

Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will. Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change

The US Federal Reserve has historically taken pride in being independent from political influence. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County adoptable cats - week of December 24.
WDEF

Crumbl Cookies Fined For Child Labor Violations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A cookie shop in Hixson is facing punishment from the U-S Department of Labor for child labor law violations. Crumbl Cookies is accused of letting minors as young as 14 work later than what is legally allowed and operate dangerous machinery according to the Wage and Hours division of the Department of Labor.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Updated Georgia Depth Chart Ahead of Peach Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a week away from doing battle with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Since their most recent game took place nearly 3 weeks ago, there have been a few tweaks to the current Bulldog roster.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?

It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be immediate contributors for the Bulldogs next season.
ATHENS, GA

