The Georgia Bulldogs are on a hot streak despite it being in the single digits in Athens. Georgia has picked up five new commitments this week during the Early Signing Period, including three high schoolers and two out of the transfer portal. Before we get started, we wanted to wish everyone a Merry Christmas Eve to all those that celebrate, or Happy Day 6 of Hanukkah — Happy Holidays to all.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO