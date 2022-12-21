Read full article on original website
“It’s Effortless, It’s Sexy, It’s ’90s”: Sienna Miller Wore a Baby-Blue Velvet Minidress to Be Her Sister’s Maid Of Honour
Savannah Miller’s Petersham Nurseries wedding to James Whewell restored the designer’s faith in her own creativity. While running her namesake fashion brand, the businesswoman’s career is led by her head, not her heart, but her big day demanded pure fashion fantasy—for her own dress and that of her maid-of-honor, her sister Sienna.
Move Over, Emily. We’re Vibing on Sylvie-Ready Real Life Looks From Paris
The third season of Emily in Paris returns today, amid a vibe shift. If last year was all about Emily’s style, now we’re looking to Sylvie for inspiration. The former Savoir boss (whose outfits are rumored to be influenced by Carine Roitfeld) works Parisian style like nobody’s business in a wardrobe heavy on form-fitting midi skirts, one-shouldered-dresses, embroidered blazers, and classic button-down shirts from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Alaïa, and Saint Laurent. Below we track Sylvie-esque flair on the streets of the French capital. Scroll through to get in the mood for Emily in Paris, and follow our Street Style Trend Tracker for the best looks from the season.
Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton Go Partying in Valentino Gowns With Sky-High Heels in Holiday Campaign
Paris Hilton joined Nicky Hilton in welcoming the holiday season in sparkling style, thanks to Valentino. The “Simple Life” star posed with Nicky at home in a walk-in closet on Instagram, each dressed in head-to-toe outfits from Valentino’s “The Party” collection. Shot by Camraface, Paris shone in a metallic gold crystal-embellished minidress, while Nicky opted for a sheer sequined gold blouse and Rockstud flap handbag with classic blue jeans. Each sister also slipped on sharp sunglasses, as well as dynamic heels; Paris opted to go gold in a pair of metallic Rockstud pumps, while Nicky went sky-high in a bronze crystal-coated pair...
seventeen.com
Florence Pugh Is a Stunning Sugar Plum Fairy in a Sheer Tulle Cape and Lace Slip Dress
At this point, Florence Pugh owns the sheer dress trend. From her braless sheer Valentino crop top to the metallic “naked” dress that shut down the red carpet at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards, the Wonder actress has taken the crown for all things see-through in our books.
Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos
Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too
This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together
It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen! Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect […]
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
See inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first home, a 'leaning' 1,324-square-foot cottage on Kensington Palace grounds
In Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Meghan described Nottingham Cottage as "so small" and said Harry often bumped his head on the low ceilings.
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Rebel Wilson shares rare photos with her new baby girl in a winter wonderland
Rebel Wilson is enjoying a chilly holiday vacation with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, and her newborn daughter, Royce — and the proud mom has the heartwarming pics to prove it. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram stories to share the sweet shots with...
Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas
Old habits die hard. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away. Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in...
Woman stunned after finding UGG Ultra Mini boots in TK Maxx for just £40
If you've tried getting your hands on a pair of UGG Ultra Minis, you'll know that for weeks now, many retailers have been totally sold out of the chestnut boots. The variation of the classic UGG surged in popularity this year, with many desperate to get their hands on the shorter style.
Is This Mugler Couture Frock the Most Expensive Dress Ever Made?
Editor’s note: This collection was originally presented on July 10, 1997 in Paris and has been digitized as part of Vogue Runway’s ongoing efforts to document historical fashion shows. “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” landed in Brooklyn last month, the final stop of its world tour. Several of the looks...
Former Royal Butler Says There Are ‘No Scrooges’ in the Royal Family and Reveals Gifts From King Charles
A former royal butler opened up about spending Christmas with the royal family and revealed some of the gifts King Charles gave him.
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen Shares a Look Inside His Holiday Celebrations at Home with Ben & Lucy
The WWHL host is showing sweet holiday moments with his kids in their NYC apartment. In November, Andy Cohen opened up about his Hanukkah plans with his children, Ben and Lucy. "We will light the menorah together," he told E! News’ Carolina Bermudez. In an interview with Today, he shared, "We'll bake cookies, we light a lot of fires... I'm happy to say I have a wood-burning fireplace in New York City, and we light a lot of fires, and listen to Mariah Carey, light the menorah."
See Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s glamorous Christmas card photo
Princess Gabriella of Monaco stole the show with her pose in her family’s glamorous Christmas card photo this year. The picture featured on the royals’ 2022 card was officially shared by the Prince’s Palace of Monaco on Christmas Eve. RELATED: Crown Princess Mary and family...
5 times Kate Middleton wore the same color as the Queen
Meghan Markle said in "Harry & Meghan" that wearing the same color as the Queen breaks royal protocol. Kate Middleton has done so several times.
