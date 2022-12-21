Read full article on original website
No injuries reported in Beloit house fire
BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
Woman dies after falling through ice and into the Rock River in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River, according to police. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said emergency teams responded to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive around 11:46 a.m. after the woman had fallen into the river and could not be seen. Dive teams […]
Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department and...
Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. State patrol confirmed there are...
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann
Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
Fire at Janesville store may have been arson, authorities say
A fire Wednesday night at a Janesville store may have been arson, Janesville police reported. Janesville fire and police personnel were sent to a reported fire at Michaels, 2900 Deerfield Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement. Employees were able to put out the...
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of...
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
Police say fire at Janesville Michael’s store was possible arson
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a fire that started in the yarn aisle of a Michael’s store was possibly due to arson. According to Janesville Police, the fire and police departments were called to the store, at 2900 Deerfield Drive, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Employees were able to extinguish the fire prior to […]
Machesney Park firefighter dies
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision
TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer. The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road. It was reported that the vehicle...
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Wisconsin
Frigid air has settled across SE Wisconsin early Wednesday - with low temperatures near-zero inland and in the single-digits closer to the lake.
RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
