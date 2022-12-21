ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries reported in Beloit house fire

BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. ﻿ The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department and...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. State patrol confirmed there are...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

13-year-old girl located in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
BELOIT, WI
Channel 3000

Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann

Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
ROCKFORD, IL
voiceofalexandria.com

Fire at Janesville store may have been arson, authorities say

A fire Wednesday night at a Janesville store may have been arson, Janesville police reported. Janesville fire and police personnel were sent to a reported fire at Michaels, 2900 Deerfield Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement. Employees were able to put out the...
JANESVILLE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
RANDOLPH, WI
nbc15.com

Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Machesney Park firefighter dies

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision

TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer. The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road. It was reported that the vehicle...
ELKHORN, WI
nbc15.com

Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL

