ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine sent to China for Germans

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany has dispatched a batch of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to China, where it will be administered to Germans who live in the country.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said the vaccines were sent on a flight that was due to land in China on Wednesday. He said that the Chinese government formally informed Berlin in a diplomatic note that German citizens can be inoculated with the vaccine, which otherwise isn't cleared for use in China.

Some 20,000 Germans in China stand to benefit from the agreement, Hebestreit said, and “at the same time, we are working to make it possible for (other) foreigners, expatriates to benefit from such a step.”

In exchange for China's agreement to allow the limited use of the German-developed BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, Germany is allowing Chinese citizens in Germany to get the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, which hasn't been approved in the European Union.

Scholz said when he visited Beijing in early November that China would make BioNTech-Pfizer shots available for expatriates and said that can "only be a first step,” indicating that he hoped the vaccine's use could be expanded to the Chinese public.

China so far has approved only domestic vaccines, which use an older technology that has typically proven less effective at preventing the spread of the disease than the BioNTech-Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant

Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?. Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. “China has a population...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader

TUNIS, Tunisia — (AP) — Supporters of the Tunisian Islamist movement Ennahda demonstrated on Friday in front of the Justice Ministry in the capital to denounce the arrest of one of its senior leaders, suspected of being involved in sending Tunisians to fight with extremists in Syria. Protesters...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US slams Taliban for women's NGO jobs ban in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The U.S. has condemned the Taliban for ordering non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women, saying the ban will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions. The Taliban takeover last year sent Afghanistan’s economy into a tailspin and transformed the country, driving...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

North Macedonia takes emergency anti-pollution steps

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — North Macedonia’s government said it's imposing emergency measures in the country’s capital, Skopje, and three other cities in order to protect people from severely high levels of air pollution. No sports events will be staged on Sunday or on any...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation's capital Friday following his wartime visit to the United States, saying his forces are "working toward victory" even as Russia warned that there would be no end to the war until it achieved its military aims.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants

PARIS — (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors. The 69-year-old man killed three people outside a Kurdish...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
216K+
Followers
149K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy