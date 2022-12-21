Read full article on original website
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like
As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US
As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred. Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds
Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
‘Privileged’ Cuban migrants are not refugees nor exiles, book to be presented at FIU claims
For Professor Susan Eckstein, a Boston University sociologist, the more than a million Cubans who have fled communism for the United States over six decades are neither genuine refugees nor political exiles. Instead, she says, U.S. presidents “imagined” them as refugees to grant them unique privileges at taxpayers’ expense to use them against Fidel Castro and the spread of communism — and later turn them into Republican voters.
Migrant women face unique dangers while chasing their dreams of life in U.S.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halting the lifting of Title 42, thousands of migrants continue to cross the U.S.-Mexico border amid all the uncertainty. KTSM had a one-on-one interview with a Nicaraguan migrant who was staying at the Rescue Mission of El Paso, as she shared her traumatic experience. […]
With no housing available, migrants renting rooftops in Tijuana
Without shelter space or affordable housing, eight migrant families, from different parts of Mexico, are renting out a rooftop near downtown Tijuana and have been living there for the last two months.
Democrats Double Down on Break With Joe Biden Over Migrants at Border
Representative Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, said Sunday that Border Patrol agents "feel that the administration doesn't have their backs."
Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer
A family of 15 joined an Advent candlelight ceremony organized by their shelter just south of the border.
Only one solution to border crisis — enforce the border
In 1907, its busiest year, 1,004,756 migrants arrived at Ellis Island. In fiscal year 2022, 2.76 million migrants were seen entering the southern border — and that’s just the ones we know about. This is an immigration wave unprecedented in American history. It is also illegal. These migrants aren’t applying for green cards or legal residency. If they were, they’d have to wait their turn before living in the United States. Instead, they’ve been coached to request asylum, a program meant for refugees facing political or religious persecution at home. Many, if not all, of these migrants don’t qualify. But it will take five years...
Migrant releases could be norm under Title 8, experts say
Before there was Title 42, border agents used Title 8 of the U.S. Code to send back hundreds of thousands of migrants who had come across the border without authorization.
Federal officials leave dozens of migrants at bus stations across San Diego County
Due to flight delays from winter storms, migrant shelters haven't been able to move guests through as quickly as normal and are now at capacity, meaning many new arrivals have been left on the streets
Omahans greet bus from U.S. southern border, filled with asylum-seeking migrants
A charter bus carrying 39 asylum seekers from seven countries arrived Tuesday in Omaha, where local volunteers temporarily will host the group that was part of an overflow at the U.S. border.
After DHS misstep, Salazar right to demand U.S. let Cuban asylum seekers stay | Opinion
The United States cannot be in the business of endangering the lives back home of those who seek asylum here, writes the Editorial Board.
Amnesty for DACA fails border security test
Democrats and some Republicans are resuming a push to grant amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.
'Two ways to look at it': Nonprofit director on Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Harris' house
CNN's Sara Sidner speaks with Tatiana Laborde, managing director at SAMU First Response, which has been assisting arriving migrants, on Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Vice President Harris' residence.
20K migrants waiting in Mexico to cross US border when Title 42 ends, El Paso mayor says
Across the border from El Paso, Texas, some 20,000 migrants are waiting for Title 42 to end so they can cross into the US, the mayor said at a press conference Monday evening. “We’ve been talking to some of the partners in Mexico, and we’re talking also to the Border Patrol and those are the numbers that have been fed back to us,” said Mayor Oscar Leeser. “The shelters in [Ciudad] Juarez are completely full today, and they believe there’s about 20,000 people ready to come into El Paso.” An emergency filing with the Supreme Court by attorney generals in 19 states...
Migrants Surging to the Border ‘Pray to God’ for End of Title 42
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—Thousands of migrants have arrived at the northern Mexican border in recent days in hopes of crossing into the U.S. legally, driven by word that the Biden administration will end a Trump-era policy prohibiting their entry into the U.S. The scene is playing out across the...
US News and World Report
Mexico Says It Is Consulting With Peru Over Castillo Asylum Request
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has started consultations with Peruvian authorities regarding former President Pedro Castillo's request to seek asylum in the country, Mexico's foreign minister said on Twitter on Thursday. Mexico's ambassador to Peru met with Castillo where he is being detained, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. Castillo was...
After The Buses: Meet The Migrants At The Center Of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis
Yorvi Sánchez warms his hands as he posed for a portrait in West Ridge on Nov. 1, 2022. Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago. In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
