Read full article on original website
Related
Time to treat your feet with a pair of comfy compression socks
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. One of the endless list of super-fun pregnancy symptoms (and it sure is endless) is swelling in our legs and feet. And for many moms, that leg discomfort doesn’t always just poof! and go away after baby is born. That’s why compression socks for women top many veteran moms’ wish lists—at all times of the year.
Phthalates cause uterine fibroids, in vitro study confirms
Toxic chemicals that are in a slew of consumer products are to blame for uterine fibroids, a new study finds. Phthalates, chemicals known to be toxic that are in everything from medical supplies and makeup to food and hair products, are linked to the tumors, which are non-cancerous but highly common in women. (Phthalates, a term that may give you flashbacks to high school chemistry, is pronounced thal-ates.)
4 signs your child may benefit from pediatric occupational therapy
Pediatric occupational therapists (OTs) help children reach important developmental milestones as well as develop critical skills to live healthy and meaningful lives. They treat a variety of diagnoses, including autism, ADHD, anxiety, sensory processing disorder and cerebral palsy, as well as children exhibiting delays in social, motor and emotional skills, which we’ve been seeing more of throughout the pandemic.
Reducing medical trauma in kids is straightforward. So why aren’t we doing it?
“You’re just going to have to hold him down, miss,” the nurse informed me as my 4-year-old lay on the ground, refusing to get his flu shot and causing an inconvenient delay in the queue. I sighed. This was not the first time I’d heard this in my...
What’s the difference between co-sleeping and bed-sharing?
Blurry-eyed, 3 a.m. Googling is never a great idea, but sometimes parents will try anything to get their baby to just go to sleep, please. When rocking, feeding, burping, changing and begging—yeah, I’ve tried it!—doesn’t work, you may be tempted to bring your infant into your room for a few stolen minutes of precious shut-eye. Add to this the fact that the guidelines you stumbled upon in a postpartum haze were a little confusing, and you get a recipe for disaster. Is co-sleeping with your baby a big deal? What about bed-sharing? And what exactly is the difference between the two?
What it means when your toddler refuses to potty train, according to a pediatric urologist
“My 5-year-old refuses to poop on the toilet!!!” one mom emailed me. Another wrote, “My daughter is a nightmare to potty train. She flat-out refuses to go to the bathroom when she clearly needs to. Then she has an accident.”. The terms “toilet refusal” and “toileting refusal syndrome”...
Motherly
New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0