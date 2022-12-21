ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

[WATCH] Vivica A. Fox & Claudia Jordan Blast Joe Budden in Defense of Megan Thee Stallion, Budden Responds on His Podcast

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
Distractify

Shaunie O’Neal’s New Husband Keion Henderson Was Married Before — Who’s His Ex-Wife?

VH1 viewers have watched Shaunie O’Neal’s journey on Basketball Wives for over a decade. If you recall, Shaunie was more than familiar with the basketball-wife lifestyle since she endured it for nine years with her ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal. However, their 2011 divorce allowed Shaunie to pivot from a supportive wife to a reality TV boss as Basketball Wives’ executive producer.
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Black Woman To Cover Forbes’ '30 Under 30' Issue

Megan Thee Stallion is now the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes‘ annual “30 Under 30” issue. The cover story interview discusses Megan’s $13 million earnings for 2022, which mainly came from endorsements (with brands like Nike, Revlon, Cash App and Popeyes), music royalties and performances. And the Houston native made it clear that she won’t be stopping her reign any time soon.
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter

Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
HipHopDX.com

Romeo Miller Accuses Master P Of Withholding Money: 'My Father Is Trying To Break Me'

Master P and Romeo Miller’s family feud has continued to heat up, with the latter now accusing his father of deceiving him out of money. In his latest Instagram post aimed at his father on Monday (December 19), Romeo accused the No Limit Records founder of withholding earnings from the potato chip brand Rap Snacks — in which he’s a limited partner — for well over a decade.
Black America Web

Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video

*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy