The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Dillon Danis in studio, Jared Cannonier, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Mike Goldberg

MMA legends make a comeback on the down low in rather juicy Japan card
One of my favorite Guilty pleasure type promotions is Gan Ryu Jima. If anyone gets bored of gossip and is interested in a bit of old school show mma happening in 28th Dec. in Japan. Rafael Lovato Jr. making a comeback with Josh Barnett, Tom Lawler, Melvin Manhoef on the card and a bunch of solid new skool Rizin guys too.
Jiri Prochazka confident Magomed Ankalev ‘100 percent’ beat Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz was pretty much the last fight Jiri Prochazka wanted to see on Dec. 10, but after five rounds, he had no doubt about who won. The former UFC light heavyweight champ, of course, planned to rematch Glover Teixeira before a severe injury forced him to withdraw from UFC 282 and vacate the belt. But he agreed with those who scored the fight for Ankalaev, whose late-fight resurgence was not enough to overcome a split draw in the official result of the pay-per-view headliner.
‘A big part of the reason we are here today’: Fighters react to Stephan Bonnar’s death at 45
Stephan Bonnar’s sudden death came as a huge shock to the MMA community. Tributes from current and former fighters poured in online as they reacted to the death of Ultimate Fighter 1 finalist and UFC Hall of Famer at 45. Many pointed to Bonnar’s status as a pillar in...
Mike Goldberg reveals his ‘great moment of closure’ with Dana White after unceremonious UFC exit
Twenty-five years ago, UFC history was made. Held on Dec. 21, 1997, UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan may be best remembered for the UFC debuts of MMA legends Kazushi Sakuraba and Frank Shamrock, but the event featured a special debut in the broadcast booth as well: Longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg. By replacing Bruce Beck on the play-by-play call, Goldberg kicked off a two-decade run that saw him emerge as a beloved figure for the promotion, with the pairing of him and Joe Rogan establishing themselves as the voices of the UFC for a new generation of fight fans.
Rose Namajunas returns in Dec. 30 grappling match against Gillian Robertson at FURY 6
Rose Namajunas is jumping back into the fray for first time since her UFC title loss. The two-time UFC strawweight champion is slated to meet fellow UFC veteran Gillian Robertson in a year-end grappling match on Dec. 30 in the main event of FURY 6. The match, which takes place...
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks agreed for first UFC card of 2023
A late addition to UFC’s first Fight Night card of 2023 will see flyweights Priscila Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks battling on Jan. 14 in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting. Carlos Antunes first reported the matchup. UFC Vegas 67 will be headlined by...
‘Alerta Pri’: Vitor Belfort’s mother turned personal tragedy into lifesaving mission
Vitor Belfort was wearing a t-shirt that read “Come back, Priscila” when he won the UFC light heavyweight championship in 2004, three weeks after his sister disappeared in Rio de Janeiro. Almost 19 years later, there is still no body found or definite answer on the case, but Belfort’s mother has found a way to turn tragedy into a purpose.
Conor McGregor: Dillon Danis ‘should be back doing MMA’ rather than ‘nothingburger match’ with KSI
Conor McGregor doesn’t think much of his friend Dillon Danis’ latest venture. Danis is expected to make his long-awaited return to combat sports on Jan. 14 with a boxing debut against internet personality KSI. A former BJJ prospect and occasional Bellator fighter, Danis has been out of action since 2019 due to a variety of injuries and outside-of-the-cage circumstances, and although he claimed this week on The MMA Hour to be “making more money than any guy in MMA right now” for his boxing match against KSI, that doesn’t mean everyone in Danis’ orbit is sold on what the 29-year-old is attempting.
Jared Cannonier admits he cried after Israel Adesanya loss, pushes back against stigma: ‘It’s not a weakness’
Jared Cannonier has no problem admitting to a moment of vulnerability after his UFC 276 title loss to Israel Adesanya this past July. “The Killa Gorilla” had an eventful year in 2022, one that saw him secure big wins over Derek Brunson and most recently Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66. But perhaps the most important fight of Cannonier’s career was his shot at the UFC middleweight title against Adesanya, and he revealed on The MMA Hour that “right after the fight I went to the locker room and I cried.” It was an emotional release the 38-year-old said he needed following a unanimous decision loss on a night that could’ve changed his life, and he bristled at the notion that crying should be looked down upon as something only done by weak men.
Gordon Ryan on training with World’s Strongest Men, ‘The Mountain’ Hafthor Björnsson and Martins Licis
All’s well that ends well, so says Gordon Ryan. Earlier this month, Ryan took on Nicky Rodriguez at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 in a rematch of an ADCC bout from September that saw Ryan win by heel hook. This time, Ryan won a hard-fought victory based on escape time in overtime, notching his 44th win in a row in grappling competition. But what makes the victory even more impressive is that just 24 hours beforehand he was rolling around with two of the strongest men in the world.
Edmen Shahbazyan praises advice to take year off before returning at UFC 282
Edmen Shahbazyan was at a crossroads in his young career after losing three straight UFC fights. Once hailed as the future of the middleweight division, the 25-year-old Contender Series veteran was in a scenario where one more setback could potentially bounce him from the promotion. Realizing he needed to change his training and preparation, Shahbazyan met prominent manager Ali Abdelaziz, who eventually brought him on as a client, with one condition: He needed to take a year off from fighting.
Chael Sonnen: UFC return ‘leading the charge’ of Nate Diaz’s free agent possibilities
Chael Sonnen is excited to see what’s next for Nate Diaz, even if Diaz simply decides to return to the UFC. Since Diaz fought out his contract with a win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 this past September, there has been plenty of speculation as to what Diaz will do now that he is a free agent after being a member of the UFC roster for 15 years. Social media and boxing star Jake Paul has openly talked about welcoming Diaz to the ring and Diaz’s management recently announced that he would be applying for a promoter’s license, presumably to have even greater control over his career and earnings.
Dricus Du Plessis baffled by slow start in second round against Darren Till: ‘I wasn’t tired at all’
Dricus Du Plessis may soon get the opportunity to headline a UFC event after his convincing win over Darren Till. But despite the outcome, he still faced question about his conditioning for the long term future. As soon as the fight started at UFC 282, Du Plessis came forward with...
UFC classic fights: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 2 at UFC 168
The UFC releases an in-depth look into the rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate at UFC 168 on Dec. 28, 2013. Tate was the first fighter in the UFC to get out of the first round against Rousey, but she still came up short when she was submitted via armbar in the third round. Check out the classic fight above.
Jake Shields says Nick Diaz ‘looks far better than he did’ in last UFC fight, expects 2023 return
Don’t be surprised if there’s a Diaz sighting in the UFC in 2023. That’s according to Jake Shields, a longtime member of the Skrap Pack and teammate of the Diaz brothers. While Nate Diaz may have parted ways with the UFC earlier this year, older brother Nick Diaz remains under UFC contract, having been sidelined since his third-round TKO loss to Robbie Lawler in September 2021. But Shields expects that change soon.
Kai Kara-France says he’s out of UFC 284 in Australia due to injury
Kai Kara-France won’t get the chance to fight at home after all. The one-time interim flyweight title challenger revealed Thursday that he won’t be able to compete at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, due to an injury that has forced him out of his scheduled matchup against Alex Perez on Feb. 11.
Missed Fists: Insane 6-second head kick knockout sends mouthpiece flying
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. We don’t talk enough about the importance of having proper...
