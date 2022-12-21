Read full article on original website
87 year-old woman killed, 3 injured in crash near Tuscaloosa
A Tuscaloosa woman died after suffering injuries in a Thursday car crash on Highway 69 in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Marilyn J. Morse, 87. State troopers said the Ford Edge she was riding in was struck by a Nissan Versa around 10:47 a.m. Thursday.
Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting
A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
UPDATE: Two arrested for murder of sleeping 12-year-old in drive-by shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two people were arrested for the murder of a sleeping 12-year-old in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, of Birmingham, […]
Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting death of Birmingham 18-year-old
A suspect has been taken into custody in the Sunday shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham. A’Marion De’Avion Yancey, 18, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. Jefferson County Jail records indicate Duke was killed during a robbery. The victim’s...
Suspect indicted on murder charges in 1996 cold case ambush shooting death at Tuscaloosa lounge
More than 26 years passed without an arrest in the shooting death of Joseph Todd Jowers as he left a Tuscaloosa lounge on Oct. 13, 1996. On Thursday, authorities said they jailed a suspect in the cold case after a Tuscaloosa County grand jury indicted a 49-year-old man on murder charges.
Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
Man shot and killed following family argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
Mobile home fire leaves Bibb County family of four homeless
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family of four in Bibb County literally lost everything they had two days before Christmas. A fire quickly spread through their home and they barely got out alive. It happened around 1:45 Thursday morning. Everyone was sound asleep when a mattress caught on fire from a space heater that was too close, according to Brent volunteer firefighters.
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now working to train deputies on new gun laws as the permitless carry law goes into effect on January 1. The law means you will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed gun in the state. Now, local law enforcement has to change some ways they try and tackle gun crime.
JeffCo sheriff’s deputy responding to 12-year-old shot injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy headed to the scene of a drive-by shooting was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. It happened at Roebuck parkway and Huffman road shortly after 2a.m. The Deputy was responding to a call of an 12-year-old girl shot and...
Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera. 32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond. The incident happened December 19 outside...
Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after dragging, kicking 10 week old puppy across Center Point McDonald’s parking lot
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Brock Woods in connection with the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot on Center Point Parkway. According to Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Birmingham Humane Society […]
Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
40-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
A 40-year-old Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
Man shot multiple times in Birmingham after apparent verbal altercation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 9:04 p.m. According to the BPD, Birmingham 9-1-1 received a call that an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at a residence in the 2200 block […]
