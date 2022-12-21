Bonnie M. Bieber, 82, of Gettysburg passed away Friday, December 22, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will be in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, with visitation one-hour prior, all at the church.

