Many of the early settlers of Jefferson County came across the Red River from Texas. A great many of them came from the Spanish Fort area of Montague County, south of Grady. Spanish Fort is an interesting place. It and the area in Jefferson County across the river from it were the site of the early Wichita Indian villages known in the history books as the “Twin villages” of the Wichitas. Some authorities estimate that there were 4,000 Indians living in the villages, which were visited by early Spanish and French explorers. The Spanish called the Wichita “Taovayas” and also the “Nations of the North”. The French called them the “Panni Picu”, or “Painted Pawnee” because they were often tattooed and were related to the Pawnee. The “Nations of the North” were feared because the Wichita and their allies, the Comanches, often raided Spanish settlements in Texas. They also traded with the Spanish though. The old “Spanish Road” between Santa Fe and Louisiana, used often by traders in the 1600’s, passed along the Red River on the Oklahoma side of the villages.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO