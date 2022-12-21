Read full article on original website
Kimberly Layson Ambrose
4d ago
It’s all about money. It’s not fair for the State of Alabama to control alcohol and compete with retail. It simply means it costs the consumer more than other states. Look how few states control it like Alabama. Puts us backwards in yet another statistic. It’s all about money and greed of the State of Alabama
Reply
3
Related
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Is this the best place to watch bats in Alabama?
Watch your head! If you're looking for the perfect place to watch bats in Alabama — the drive isn't too far from the Rocket City.
Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage
Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
Pregnancy, nursing discrimination protections added to omnibus bill: Why that’s important in Alabama
Shortly before passing a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, U.S. Senators voted to add amendments that could expand protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees across the country. Both amendments — an updated version of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, submitted by Senators Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.), and...
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
Alabama saw big spike in new arrivals from other states in 2022
Alabama is growing surprisingly quickly, thanks entirely to new arrivals. People are moving to Alabama in larger numbers than the state has seen in at least a decade, and it’s helping to boost Alabama’s population in a time where the state continues to see more deaths than births.
PFAS, pediatricians, Christmas gifts: Down in Alabama
The 3M company has announced it will end the manufacturing of the so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. Twenty three Alabama counties do not have any local pediatricians. What are the most in-demand Christmas gifts in the U.S.? In Alabama?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
$2.65M awarded to combat homelessness in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The State of Alabama has awarded $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. Funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to help individuals and families who face losing their homes or are already homeless. “Helping others in need is the Alabama way, and our folks’ unrelenting desire to do so is one of the many things that makes our state so special,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Unfortunately, homelessness...
Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts
Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
altoday.com
Alabama carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month
A carbon black manufacturing plant in Alabama is closing at the end of the month. Continental Carbon Company in Phenix City will shutter its doors on December 31 after years of not making required upgrades and being hit with a multimillion-dollar jury verdict, WRBL-TV reported. In a letter dated December...
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
aldailynews.com
Permitless carry law goes into effect Jan. 1
Beginning Jan. 1, Alabama residents will not be required to obtain permits to carry concealed handguns in most places in the state. After lengthy debate during the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272 in March, putting Alabama on track to become a permitless carry state in 2023.
alreporter.com
Business, retirement tax changes to take effect Jan. 1
With the start of the new year, small businesses and senior citizens can expect tax breaks that begin in 2023. With historic revenues, due in large part to federal assistance, the Alabama Legislature took action in its last session to make several changes to tax law that will relieve tax pressure on small businesses and certain individuals.
Students at this Alabama college go on to earn the most money, according to these two rankings
Students at one Alabama college go on to make the most money, according to new federal data. Auburn University students and graduates make about $2,000 more annually than people who studied at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and about $4,000 more than those at Samford, according to the latest version of the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
apr.org
TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm
The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Alabama university blocks TikTok from network and devices
Auburn University in Alabama blocked TikTok from its network and devices over cybersecurity concerns with the video-sharing app.
What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?
Almost three years after the first reported cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to impact the Tennessee Valley.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 5