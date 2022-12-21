Read full article on original website
Alabama wing could make season debut after returning from blizzard
Alabama men’s basketball guard Dom Welch could make his season debut Wednesday night against Mississippi State, two days after returning to Tuscaloosa from snow-crippled Buffalo. Welch and Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, both western New York natives, had returned home for Christmas break last week. A prolonged weekend blizzard...
Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience
The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
Ninth Alabama player accepts Senior Bowl invite
Alabama’s Jordan Battle has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Tuesday. “We’re excited to add Jordan to an already loaded DB group for this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl,” executive director Jim Nagy told AL.com. “There are a number of guys in that position group who are projected to be top 100 picks, and we’ve spoken to many NFL teams that have Jordan in that range as well.”
Watch Alabama’s Nick Saban hit ground, stretch with Crimson Tide ahead of Sugar Bowl
Nick Saban appears to be loose - literally - for Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State. The coach took part in his team’s stretching period during practice in New Orleans on Tuesday. The 71-year-old coach hit the turf to stretch out as you can see from the...
Nick Saban discusses Alabama’s attitude entering Sugar Bowl
Alabama’s football team arrived late Monday morning in New Orleans, beginning five days of preparation for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. After a three-day break for Christmas, Nick Saban continued to offer positive reviews of his team’s approach to the bowl game. “Players have had a...
Top-10 Alabama meets another top-25 opponent as SEC play begins
Before the calendar flips to January, Alabama men’s basketball will play its sixth top-25 opponent of the season Wednesday night. The Tide heads Wednesday night to Starkville to face Mississippi State, which remained in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 -- falling at No. 21 -- despite losing last week to Drake. The Bulldogs began the season 11-0 under first-year coach Chris Jans and reached No. 15 in last week’s AP poll.
Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties
In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
Scarbinsky: This fond farewell is a reminder of just what’s been built at UAB
This is an opinion column. As if his college football career weren’t impressive enough, DeWayne McBride made an exit to remember. UAB’s All-American running back posted a social media swan song that did far more than announce his unsurprising decision to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Comeback Town: Is metro Birmingham ready for regional governance?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Christopher Tyler Burks. It seems to me that David Sher has done us all a great service by publishing ComebackTown.com. While there is excellent coverage of regional issues across our media,...
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth FAA Tower now operating normally
The Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is once again fully operational. The tower was evacuated overnight due to a burst pipe inside the building, according to Kim Hunt, spokesperson for the Birmingham Airport Authority. The incident prompted the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta to...
Authorities ID 3 men killed in Birmingham over 4-day period
Authorities have released the names of three people shot to death in Birmingham between Thursday and Monday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victims as Orlando Dewaun Ruffin, 37, Charles Edward Smith, 25, and Kamarian Morris, 18. Ruffin was shot to death Thursday night during a...
Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
Suspect charged in deadly shooting during family argument at southwest Birmingham home
A suspect has been charged in last week’s deadly shooting at a west Birmingham home. Birmingham police on Tuesday said Clinton Tyrone Ruffin, 40, is charged with murder in the Thursday slaying of 37-year-old Orlando Ruffin. West Precinct officers responded to the home in the 2200 block of Beulah...
Morning shooting in Birmingham leaves man dead, 2 others - including a juvenile- injured
Early morning gunfire in southwest Birmingham left one dead and two wounded, including a juvenile. The shooting happened at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue S.W. When West Precinct officers arrived at the location, they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire...
Shooting in east Birmingham leaves 1 dead, juvenile injured in city’s 2nd homicide of the day
An investigation is underway after two people – including a juvenile – were shot Monday night in East Birmingham,. About 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of two males shot. Once officers got to the hospital, they learned the adult male victim had been pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the emergency room.
Water pipe bursts in Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport control tower
A water pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport this morning. According to Kim Hunt of the Birmingham Airport Authority, the pipe situation prompted the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta to take control of the air space around Birmingham. “At this time, things are operating smoothly and...
Transportation company opens Birmingham divisional headquarters
Iowa-based CRST opened its new divisional headquarters this month in Birmingham - a 23,361-square-foot facility on 9.5 acres, with amenities for professional drivers, contractors and customers using the area’s Interstate transportation system. The move was first announced more than a year ago. The headquarters has more than 40 employees...
Man found stabbed to death in Bessemer alley on Christmas night; suspect in custody
A man was found stabbed to death Christmas night in a Bessemer alley. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Tuesday identified the victim Clay Austin Parker. He was 41. A passerby discovered Parker unconscious in the alley in the 1700 Sixth Avenue North just before 7 p.m. Sunday. Police and medics arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene at 6:52 p.m.
87-year-old woman killed in Christmas night crash on I-59 near Hueytown
An 87-year-old woman was killed in a crash Christmas night on Interstate 59 in west Jefferson County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Claudette P. Autry. She lived in Pleasant Grove. The wreck happened at 10:28 p.m. on I-59, about three miles west of Hueytown. Senior Trooper Brandon...
Security guard wounded on Christmas Eve when multiple shots fired outside Brighton lounge
A 28-year-old security guard was shot Christmas Eve while working a private party in Brighton. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at Jokers Lounge in the 5000 block of Bessemer Super Highway. Brighton police Lt. Kenneth Hooten, who is also Brighton’s assistant fire chief said first responders were...
