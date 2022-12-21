ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama wing could make season debut after returning from blizzard

Alabama men’s basketball guard Dom Welch could make his season debut Wednesday night against Mississippi State, two days after returning to Tuscaloosa from snow-crippled Buffalo. Welch and Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, both western New York natives, had returned home for Christmas break last week. A prolonged weekend blizzard...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Ninth Alabama player accepts Senior Bowl invite

Alabama’s Jordan Battle has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Tuesday. “We’re excited to add Jordan to an already loaded DB group for this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl,” executive director Jim Nagy told AL.com. “There are a number of guys in that position group who are projected to be top 100 picks, and we’ve spoken to many NFL teams that have Jordan in that range as well.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Top-10 Alabama meets another top-25 opponent as SEC play begins

Before the calendar flips to January, Alabama men’s basketball will play its sixth top-25 opponent of the season Wednesday night. The Tide heads Wednesday night to Starkville to face Mississippi State, which remained in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 -- falling at No. 21 -- despite losing last week to Drake. The Bulldogs began the season 11-0 under first-year coach Chris Jans and reached No. 15 in last week’s AP poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties

In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth FAA Tower now operating normally

The Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is once again fully operational. The tower was evacuated overnight due to a burst pipe inside the building, according to Kim Hunt, spokesperson for the Birmingham Airport Authority. The incident prompted the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Authorities ID 3 men killed in Birmingham over 4-day period

Authorities have released the names of three people shot to death in Birmingham between Thursday and Monday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victims as Orlando Dewaun Ruffin, 37, Charles Edward Smith, 25, and Kamarian Morris, 18. Ruffin was shot to death Thursday night during a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Water pipe bursts in Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport control tower

A water pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport this morning. According to Kim Hunt of the Birmingham Airport Authority, the pipe situation prompted the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta to take control of the air space around Birmingham. “At this time, things are operating smoothly and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Transportation company opens Birmingham divisional headquarters

Iowa-based CRST opened its new divisional headquarters this month in Birmingham - a 23,361-square-foot facility on 9.5 acres, with amenities for professional drivers, contractors and customers using the area’s Interstate transportation system. The move was first announced more than a year ago. The headquarters has more than 40 employees...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy