Alabama makes first transfer portal addition for 2023 as tight end chooses Tide
Maryland tight end CJ Dippre announced Tuesday morning that he is transferring to Alabama, giving the Tide its first addition through the NCAA transfer portal for 2023. Dippre, who entered the portal Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Terrapins, had last week narrowed his finalists to Alabama and Ohio State. He visited Alabama earlier this month and was offered by the Tide, one of several Power 5 offers he received.
Auburn alum Marcus Davis returns to be WR coach under Hugh Freeze
Hugh Freeze is set to bring an Auburn alum home to complete his first coaching staff with the Tigers. Marcus Davis will return to the Plains as the team’s wide receivers coach, a source confirmed to AL.com’s Tom Green. Davis played 50 games as a Tiger under Gus Malzahn from 2013-16. In 2018, he joined Malzahn’s staff, first as an offensive analyst and then as an assistant director of player personnel and player development. Following a graduate assistant year at Florida State in 2020, Davis coached wideouts at Hawaii and Georgia Southern. He’ll replace Ike Hilliard, who spent one year in the role.
17-year-old killed in head-on crash in Elmore County
A teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Elmore County. The wreck happened at 5:25 p.m. on Alabama 229, about six miles south of Tallassee, said Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. The 17-year-old, whose name ALEA has not been released, was driving a Honda Accord that...
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies, remembered for ‘courageous servant’s heart’
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger died Monday, just weeks before he was set to begin his third term. Sedinger was first elected sheriff in 2014 after working for the sheriff’s office for more than 22 years. He was to officially begin his third term later this month. “It is...
