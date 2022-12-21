Hugh Freeze is set to bring an Auburn alum home to complete his first coaching staff with the Tigers. Marcus Davis will return to the Plains as the team’s wide receivers coach, a source confirmed to AL.com’s Tom Green. Davis played 50 games as a Tiger under Gus Malzahn from 2013-16. In 2018, he joined Malzahn’s staff, first as an offensive analyst and then as an assistant director of player personnel and player development. Following a graduate assistant year at Florida State in 2020, Davis coached wideouts at Hawaii and Georgia Southern. He’ll replace Ike Hilliard, who spent one year in the role.

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO