Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
Sherman’s Sanders signs with Houston Christian
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After beginning his career on the hardwood Sherman’s Vontrelle Sanders has fully become a force on the field and will continue that trend after signing his National Letter of Intent to move on and play for Houston Christian in 2023. Sanders has been a great...
saturdaytradition.com
29-year old college football quarterback enters transfer portal
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is not like most quarterbacks. He threw for an incredible 3,347 yards and 33 touchdowns in the 2022 season and announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Here’s what sets him apart. Aune is nearly a decade older than the average college...
KTEN.com
Rodeo jerseys on display at Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The art gallery at the Choctaw Casino Sky Tower is showing off some unique rodeo wear designed by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. "We are honored to partner with the PRCA," said Choctaw Casino and Resort spokesperson Kaley Green. "One of the oldest rodeo associations, and share our culture with the rodeo fans."
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
KTEN.com
Here is Denison's Christmas Yard of the Year
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison announced the Christmas Yard of the Year award winners on Thursday: George and Janie Bowling. “I’ll continue to do it as long as these 70-year-old legs will go up and down the ladder,” George Bowling said. The win —...
KTEN.com
Sherman house burns; no one hurt
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a residence in the 700 block of South Vaden Street in Sherman on Thursday evening. Firefighters said some members of the family arrived at the scene as they were extinguishing the blaze. This is a breaking...
KTEN.com
Lone Grove family celebrates Christmas on the Farm
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KTEN) — The McClennahan family had an idea in 2021 to bring the public to their Lone Grove farm to celebrate the meaning of Christmas. One year later, they're continuing to establish the holiday tradition. "It is Christmas on the Farm, but Jesus is the reason...
KTEN.com
Randy Moore retires as Fannin County Judge
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Judge Randy Moore is retiring after serving for the last four years. "It's a good feeling," Moore said. "You know it's a good feeling to say, you know, you've done your thing... now move on." Tina Moore expressed pride in her husband at...
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne police and fire departments are expanding
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne is making public safety its top priority as the city continues to grow. "The city hired a consultant — Dr. Fred out of the University of North Texas — who specializes in public safety and staffing," said police Chief Tim Barnes. "So he's giving us a five-year plan for patrol."
KTEN.com
Ardmore car dealer donates bikes for foster kids
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore helped some kids with their Christmas wishes on Thursday. The dealership donated 55 bicycles and jackets to the Carter County Department of Human Services to be given to children in foster care. "When our community works together, we can help families,"...
KTEN.com
Ardmore Tourism Authority gets ready for 2023
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Tourism Authority has a goal: Attracting visitors from all over the United States. The ATA expanded on that goal at Economic Development Day with hopes of increasing its ranking in cities visited within Oklahoma. Ardmore is currently ranked fifth, according to a report...
KTEN.com
Love County fire departments struggle to find volunteers
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The need for volunteer firefighters has increased in 2022, and department chiefs reiterated the necessity to Love County Emergency Management at a monthly meeting earlier this week. The Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department said it has gradually lost members since 2020. Of the 14...
Comments / 0