Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama’s Christmas chill: How cold was it last night?

Alabama shivered through another brutally cold night and morning on Saturday, but sunny weather is in the forecast for the rest of Christmas Eve. It will still be very cold, however. Highs today (Saturday, Dec. 24) are not expected to break the freezing point (32 degrees Fahrenheit) in north and central Alabama. (Today’s forecast highs are at the top of this post.)
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

More Alabama power outages due to winter storm Elliott

The Huntsville area is waking up to single digital temperatures and wide power outages from the bomb cyclone of arctic weather dubbed winter storm Elliott. The website poweroutages.us reports over twenty four thousand utility customers are without power this morning. That’s roughly thirteen percent of all of the Madison County homes and businesses tracked by the website. Aside from that cluster of outages, the power is out sporadically in Houston, Coosa, and Monroe Counties.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day

Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Arctic blast may bring more cranes to Alabama

Officials at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge say 12 endangered whooping cranes and about 15,000 sandhill cranes have already flown into the refuge near Decatur and this week’s winter weather blast could send even more of the majestic birds to Alabama. The refuge, a 35,000-acre preserve managed by the U.S....
DECATUR, AL
apr.org

TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm

The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand

The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
WHNT-TV

Staying Warm the Smart Way

If you are using any additional heat sources during this cold weather, remember to be safe and smart. If you are using any additional heat sources during this cold weather, remember to be safe and smart. Ben Smith Pictures. Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting. Man Arrested in Connection to...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

When will we warm up in Alabama? Latest weather forecast

Single-digit temperatures have Alabamians shivering this morning with days of frigid weather ahead. But a warm up is on the horizon, according to Jim Stefkovich, meteorologist with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency. On Friday morning, temperatures were in the single digits from I-20 northward to middle 20s at the coast....
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Very cold temperatures into next week

CLANTON, Ala.  –  Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast.   It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide.  High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast.  Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s.  Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast.   Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south.  Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections. 
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts

Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: extreme cold and some snowflakes headed for Alabama

Quiet, cool weather through Wednesday night but a very strong cold front hits Alabama by Thursday night. Extreme cold and some snowflakes come with it. Check the video forecast for the latest. INCOMING SIBERIAN PLUNGE. Fifty-degree days in Alabama do not usually equal ‘warmth,’ but the incoming surge of bitterly...
ALABAMA STATE
