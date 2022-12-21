ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Authorities ID 3 men killed in Birmingham over 4-day period

Authorities have released the names of three people shot to death in Birmingham between Thursday and Monday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victims as Orlando Dewaun Ruffin, 37, Charles Edward Smith, 25, and Kamarian Morris, 18. Ruffin was shot to death Thursday night during a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged with murder in fatal Gadsden shooting

A suspect was charged with murder in the Monday shooting death of a male in Gadsden, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Morningview Drive around 1:18 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Gadsden police spokesman Sgt. Marcus Hill. Police found the victim,...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Police in Ohatchee give cards instead of citations

It’s not a good feeling to see blue lights appear in the rearview mirror. Motorists passing through Ohatchee this holiday season, however, might get a different interaction with the boys in blue. Ohatchee police are conducting what they call “Operation Holiday Spirit,” in which officers pull over vehicles on...
OHATCHEE, AL
AL.com

Water pipe bursts in Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport control tower

A water pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport this morning. According to Kim Hunt of the Birmingham Airport Authority, the pipe situation prompted the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta to take control of the air space around Birmingham. “At this time, things are operating smoothly and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth FAA Tower now operating normally

The Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is once again fully operational. The tower was evacuated overnight due to a burst pipe inside the building, according to Kim Hunt, spokesperson for the Birmingham Airport Authority. The incident prompted the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama farmstead featured on ABC’s ‘Made In America’ series

An Alabama farmstead is getting some national recognition. Oprah’s Favorite Things and ABC World News Tonight recently featured Stone Hollow Farmstead in Harpersville as part of their Made in America series. The segment, which celebrates small businesses across America, put a spotlight on Stone Hollow’s movie night trio popcorn box―a gift box of heirloom variety popcorn, an infused olive oil, and infused sea salt.
HARPERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Transportation company opens Birmingham divisional headquarters

Iowa-based CRST opened its new divisional headquarters this month in Birmingham - a 23,361-square-foot facility on 9.5 acres, with amenities for professional drivers, contractors and customers using the area’s Interstate transportation system. The move was first announced more than a year ago. The headquarters has more than 40 employees...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama wing could make season debut after returning from blizzard

Alabama men’s basketball guard Dom Welch could make his season debut Wednesday night against Mississippi State, two days after returning to Tuscaloosa from snow-crippled Buffalo. Welch and Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, both western New York natives, had returned home for Christmas break last week. A prolonged weekend blizzard...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Homewood Gourmet plans move in 2023

Homewood Gourmet’s new location should open sometime in the spring of 2023. The fast casual café and catering company, known for its Original Baby Blue Salad, Gulf Shrimp Poboys and Pimiento Cheese, is moving from its 28th Avenue South location to 2705 18th Place South. Catering orders can...
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

AL.com

