FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Suspect charged in deadly shooting during family argument at southwest Birmingham home
A suspect has been charged in last week’s deadly shooting at a west Birmingham home. Birmingham police on Tuesday said Clinton Tyrone Ruffin, 40, is charged with murder in the Thursday slaying of 37-year-old Orlando Ruffin. West Precinct officers responded to the home in the 2200 block of Beulah...
Authorities ID 3 men killed in Birmingham over 4-day period
Authorities have released the names of three people shot to death in Birmingham between Thursday and Monday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victims as Orlando Dewaun Ruffin, 37, Charles Edward Smith, 25, and Kamarian Morris, 18. Ruffin was shot to death Thursday night during a...
Shooting in east Birmingham leaves 1 dead, juvenile injured in city’s 2nd homicide of the day
An investigation is underway after two people – including a juvenile – were shot Monday night in East Birmingham,. About 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of two males shot. Once officers got to the hospital, they learned the adult male victim had been pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the emergency room.
Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
Man found stabbed to death in Bessemer alley on Christmas night; suspect in custody
A man was found stabbed to death Christmas night in a Bessemer alley. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Tuesday identified the victim Clay Austin Parker. He was 41. A passerby discovered Parker unconscious in the alley in the 1700 Sixth Avenue North just before 7 p.m. Sunday. Police and medics arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene at 6:52 p.m.
Morning shooting in Birmingham leaves man dead, 2 others - including a juvenile- injured
Early morning gunfire in southwest Birmingham left one dead and two wounded, including a juvenile. The shooting happened at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue S.W. When West Precinct officers arrived at the location, they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire...
Suspect charged with murder in fatal Gadsden shooting
A suspect was charged with murder in the Monday shooting death of a male in Gadsden, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Morningview Drive around 1:18 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Gadsden police spokesman Sgt. Marcus Hill. Police found the victim,...
49-year-old woman ID’d as inmate found dead in Birmingham City Jail cell
A woman who died in the Birmingham City Jail last week has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the inmate as Angela Karen Kimberly. She was 49. Kimberly, who was jailed Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a DUI and traffic warrants was found unresponsive Thursday by jail...
Security guard wounded on Christmas Eve when multiple shots fired outside Brighton lounge
A 28-year-old security guard was shot Christmas Eve while working a private party in Brighton. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at Jokers Lounge in the 5000 block of Bessemer Super Highway. Brighton police Lt. Kenneth Hooten, who is also Brighton’s assistant fire chief said first responders were...
87-year-old woman killed in Christmas night crash on I-59 near Hueytown
An 87-year-old woman was killed in a crash Christmas night on Interstate 59 in west Jefferson County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Claudette P. Autry. She lived in Pleasant Grove. The wreck happened at 10:28 p.m. on I-59, about three miles west of Hueytown. Senior Trooper Brandon...
Police in Ohatchee give cards instead of citations
It’s not a good feeling to see blue lights appear in the rearview mirror. Motorists passing through Ohatchee this holiday season, however, might get a different interaction with the boys in blue. Ohatchee police are conducting what they call “Operation Holiday Spirit,” in which officers pull over vehicles on...
Comeback Town: Is metro Birmingham ready for regional governance?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Christopher Tyler Burks. It seems to me that David Sher has done us all a great service by publishing ComebackTown.com. While there is excellent coverage of regional issues across our media,...
Water pipe bursts in Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport control tower
A water pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport this morning. According to Kim Hunt of the Birmingham Airport Authority, the pipe situation prompted the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta to take control of the air space around Birmingham. “At this time, things are operating smoothly and...
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth FAA Tower now operating normally
The Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is once again fully operational. The tower was evacuated overnight due to a burst pipe inside the building, according to Kim Hunt, spokesperson for the Birmingham Airport Authority. The incident prompted the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta to...
Alabama farmstead featured on ABC’s ‘Made In America’ series
An Alabama farmstead is getting some national recognition. Oprah’s Favorite Things and ABC World News Tonight recently featured Stone Hollow Farmstead in Harpersville as part of their Made in America series. The segment, which celebrates small businesses across America, put a spotlight on Stone Hollow’s movie night trio popcorn box―a gift box of heirloom variety popcorn, an infused olive oil, and infused sea salt.
Transportation company opens Birmingham divisional headquarters
Iowa-based CRST opened its new divisional headquarters this month in Birmingham - a 23,361-square-foot facility on 9.5 acres, with amenities for professional drivers, contractors and customers using the area’s Interstate transportation system. The move was first announced more than a year ago. The headquarters has more than 40 employees...
Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience
The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
Alabama wing could make season debut after returning from blizzard
Alabama men’s basketball guard Dom Welch could make his season debut Wednesday night against Mississippi State, two days after returning to Tuscaloosa from snow-crippled Buffalo. Welch and Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, both western New York natives, had returned home for Christmas break last week. A prolonged weekend blizzard...
Homewood Gourmet plans move in 2023
Homewood Gourmet’s new location should open sometime in the spring of 2023. The fast casual café and catering company, known for its Original Baby Blue Salad, Gulf Shrimp Poboys and Pimiento Cheese, is moving from its 28th Avenue South location to 2705 18th Place South. Catering orders can...
Nick Saban discusses Alabama’s attitude entering Sugar Bowl
Alabama’s football team arrived late Monday morning in New Orleans, beginning five days of preparation for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. After a three-day break for Christmas, Nick Saban continued to offer positive reviews of his team’s approach to the bowl game. “Players have had a...
