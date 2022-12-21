Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
WVU's next-day addition is hoped to bolster defensive secondary
On the second day of the 2022 early signing period for football, West Virginia got a late commitment from Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, a 6-1, 185-pound two-way athlete from Woodford County High School in Versailles, Kentucky. WVU, with very strong needs at every position in its secondary, will start him out as...
WVNews
Lots of positives for WVU baseball program in 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As baseball seasons go, 2022 wasn’t supposed to be one of the best ever for WVU as the team was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12. But coach Randy Mazey, from the time he arrived on the scene in Morgantown a decade earlier, had never let things that looked bad become a problem.
WVNews
WVU Basketball Tre Mitchell 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive photos from West Virginia's 75-64 men's basketball win o…
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Stony Brook 12/22/22
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins noted that his team continued to reach and foul, helping keep Stony Brook in the game before his team pulled away at the end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
Birth announcements
GARCIA — A son, Nico Roman Garcia, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, was born Dec. 14, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Allison Svecnik and Joel Garcia of Fairmont. Maternal grandparents are John and Debbie Svecnik of Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Michelle Garcia, Fairmont, and Rob Garcia, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Connie Coughenour, Petersburg, and Darla Efaw, Pittsburgh.
WVNews
Marriage licenses
— William Cassel Matthey, 31, Salem, and Bethany Cecilia Cutlip, 25, Clarksburg. — James Tilden Fletcher Jr., 28, Bridgeport, and Chelsea Lanae Buzzell, 31, Bridgeport.
WVNews
Director: Harrison County, West Virginia, Economic Development Corporation continues to promote NCWV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Economic Development Corporation remains the county’s lead economic development agency and continues work to promote the county and North Central West Virginia to prospective employers looking for a new location, according to the corporation’s director. HCEDC Executive Director Amy...
WVNews
Firefighters battling blaze in Jane Lew, West Virginia
JANE LEW, W.Va. — Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Second Street in Jane Lew on Christmas Eve. Fire departments from Jane Lew, Jackson's Mill and Weston, as well as Lewis County EMS are on the scene.
WVNews
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Stanley L. Wolfe and Tressa M. Wolfe to Victor J. Shaffer and Anastasia D. Shaffer, parcel in Simpson District, $98,000.
Comments / 0