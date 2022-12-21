MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As baseball seasons go, 2022 wasn’t supposed to be one of the best ever for WVU as the team was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12. But coach Randy Mazey, from the time he arrived on the scene in Morgantown a decade earlier, had never let things that looked bad become a problem.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO