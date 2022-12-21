Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
29-year old college football quarterback enters transfer portal
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is not like most quarterbacks. He threw for an incredible 3,347 yards and 33 touchdowns in the 2022 season and announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Here’s what sets him apart. Aune is nearly a decade older than the average college...
KTEN.com
Cal Swanson closes chapter at Ardmore, heading to Illinois
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Just like his teammate Eric Fields, Ardmore quarterback Cal Swanson is also headed to the Big Ten West division. Swanson signed his letter of intent to play at Illinois after committing to the Illini this summer. Swanson leaves Ardmore as one of the best players in...
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
KTEN.com
Rodeo jerseys on display at Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The art gallery at the Choctaw Casino Sky Tower is showing off some unique rodeo wear designed by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. "We are honored to partner with the PRCA," said Choctaw Casino and Resort spokesperson Kaley Green. "One of the oldest rodeo associations, and share our culture with the rodeo fans."
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
Man missing out of Denison since Wednesday evening
DENISON, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued to help find a 72-year-old man that was last seen in Denison, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Officials say Richard Bruno was seen at 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Crawford Street driving a gray 2015 Ford Fusion. The car has the Texas license plate FMT 8785.
hotelnewsresource.com
Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Las Colinas, Texas Sold
Century Golf Partners and HKI America, have teamed up acquire the storied Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas. Century Golf Partners was founded in 2005 for the purpose of acquiring and managing private clubs, public courses and golf resorts and is the partnership’s Managing Partner. The Club will be managed under its Arnold Palmer Golf Management brand. Century Golf owns and/or operates approximately 50 courses throughout the U.S., including PGA WEST in California (with an affiliate of HKI America) and Walt Disney World Golf in Florida. HKI America and its affiliates currently own 26 golf courses along with distributorships for Baroness turf maintenance equipment and Yamaha golf carts.
KTEN.com
Here is Denison's Christmas Yard of the Year
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison announced the Christmas Yard of the Year award winners on Thursday: George and Janie Bowling. “I’ll continue to do it as long as these 70-year-old legs will go up and down the ladder,” George Bowling said. The win —...
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
KTEN.com
Sherman house burns; no one hurt
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a residence in the 700 block of South Vaden Street in Sherman on Thursday evening. Firefighters said some members of the family arrived at the scene as they were extinguishing the blaze. This is a breaking...
KXII.com
Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase. The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 10:23 a.m. a trooper stopped 37-year old Donald Johnson for a traffic violation, but Johnson refused to stop and a pursuit began.
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
KTEN.com
Randy Moore retires as Fannin County Judge
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Judge Randy Moore is retiring after serving for the last four years. "It's a good feeling," Moore said. "You know it's a good feeling to say, you know, you've done your thing... now move on." Tina Moore expressed pride in her husband at...
KXII.com
911 service restored in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 911 service in Grayson County was restored Wednesday morning. The Sherman Police Department announced Tuesday that they are experiencing issues with their 911 service. In a Facebook post, Sherman Police said the service is down. If you need police, fire or emergency medical services, call...
KTEN.com
Lone Grove family celebrates Christmas on the Farm
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KTEN) — The McClennahan family had an idea in 2021 to bring the public to their Lone Grove farm to celebrate the meaning of Christmas. One year later, they're continuing to establish the holiday tradition. "It is Christmas on the Farm, but Jesus is the reason...
KXII.com
Missing man found; silver alert canceled
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert for Richard Bruno. The Denison Police Department located Bruno around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. He was taken to the hospital, but they said he appeared to be in healthy condition. *Original Story*. The Texas Department...
KXII.com
Calera family loses everything in house fire
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A family in Calera lost everything after their home burned down Tuesday night. According to the Calera Fire Department, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Main St. Firefighters on scene said that no one was home at the time of the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas School District Lays Off Teachers & Other Employees Due To Financial Woes
Days before Christmas, Jessica How, and parents across the Tioga Independent School District had to deliver difficult news to their kids. "I had to come home get eye level with him and say hey buddy your teacher is not going to be coming back," said How, a parent of two elementary-aged students in the district.
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
Comments / 0