Repairs are going to start today (Dec. 23, 2022) to fix a water line break in Pierre, but the brutal cold will make the repairs challenging. Yesterday, a water main leak was identified on West Third Street and those in the impacted area were advised to store enough water to last 24 hours. If the leaking pipe deteriorates further before repairs can be made, water service to that area will be cut off until the pipe can be fixed. Approximately 50 households in the LaBarge Court, Harney Court and West Fifth Street areas could be impacted.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO