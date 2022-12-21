Read full article on original website
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center House of Hope project receives funding from South Dakota Housing
The Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center in Pierre is one of a half dozen entities in South Dakota that have been awarded funds to help people who are homeless, at-risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking. The South Dakota Housing’s Board of Commissioners approved $399,605 in additional...
Bonnie M. Bieber 1940 - 2022
Bonnie M. Bieber, 82, of Gettysburg passed away Friday, December 22, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will be in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, with visitation one-hour prior, all at the church.
Annual Fort Pierre Christmas Day dinner Sunday includes dine in, curbside pickup options
The traditional Christmas Day dinner in Fort Pierre will be held Sunday (Dec. 25, 2022) at the Pat Duffy Community and Youth Involved Center. Mayor Gloria Hanson says people can dine in or gets meals to go. There is no set fee for the meal, but a free will offering...
Repairs to begin today on water main break on West Third Street in Pierre
Repairs are going to start today (Dec. 23, 2022) to fix a water line break in Pierre, but the brutal cold will make the repairs challenging. Yesterday, a water main leak was identified on West Third Street and those in the impacted area were advised to store enough water to last 24 hours. If the leaking pipe deteriorates further before repairs can be made, water service to that area will be cut off until the pipe can be fixed. Approximately 50 households in the LaBarge Court, Harney Court and West Fifth Street areas could be impacted.
