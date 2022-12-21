ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Bonnie M. Bieber 1940 - 2022

Bonnie M. Bieber, 82, of Gettysburg passed away Friday, December 22, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will be in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, with visitation one-hour prior, all at the church.
GETTYSBURG, SD
Repairs to begin today on water main break on West Third Street in Pierre

Repairs are going to start today (Dec. 23, 2022) to fix a water line break in Pierre, but the brutal cold will make the repairs challenging. Yesterday, a water main leak was identified on West Third Street and those in the impacted area were advised to store enough water to last 24 hours. If the leaking pipe deteriorates further before repairs can be made, water service to that area will be cut off until the pipe can be fixed. Approximately 50 households in the LaBarge Court, Harney Court and West Fifth Street areas could be impacted.
