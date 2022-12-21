Teen out on bond in 15-year-old’s murder allegedly strangles mother, tells judge: ‘I’m not a violent person’

Read full article on original website
Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting
A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
2 teens arrested in drive-by shooting death of sleeping 12-year-old girl in Birmingham
Two teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in the drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 12-year-old girl Wednesday in Birmingham, police said Friday. Murder warrants were obtained against Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and 18-year Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, said Sgt. Monica Law with Birmingham police. The...
Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting death of Birmingham 18-year-old
A suspect has been taken into custody in the Sunday shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham. A’Marion De’Avion Yancey, 18, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. Jefferson County Jail records indicate Duke was killed during a robbery. The victim’s...
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
Birmingham hits 31-year homicide high with latest deadly shooting
A deadly shooting Thursday night in Birmingham’s west side marked a grim milestone for the city. Police were called at 9:04 p.m. to a house in the 2200 block of Beulah Avenue after receiving a 911 call that an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at the home. A few minutes later, a second call was made to 911 stating that a man had been shot.
In 2023, a series of programs in Birmingham will commemorate 60 years since the city’s 1963 civil rights campaign
In 2023, the city of Birmingham will devote the year to commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Birmingham civil rights movement. The year of tribute will be a collaboration with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits. The tributes will include a series of programs, events, workshops, and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The theme for the year is “Forging Justice,” a nod to Birmingham’s industrial beginnings.
Landfill fire near Birmingham still burning 28 days later. Now what?
For the better part of a month an underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham, blanketing Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke and forcing residents worry about what they might be breathing in. Now -- as the fire continues to burn with no signs of...
Christmas brings gifts worth sharing
Christmas is a time of giving and receiving, of gifts great and small. Ellie Burke, 13, played Mary in the Nativity scene at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Homewood last week. With Christmas falling on a Sunday today, she said she plans to attend Mass to celebrate. Indeed,...
Comeback Town: Is metro Birmingham ready for regional governance?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Christopher Tyler Burks. It seems to me that David Sher has done us all a great service by publishing ComebackTown.com. While there is excellent coverage of regional issues across our media,...
Five Birmingham drinking and dining stories you may have missed
Holiday season is full of activity, so you’re bound to miss some news about the food and drink industry in Birmingham. From new openings to “Best of” lists, here are five stories about the city’s drinking and dining scene that you may have missed. The Hoover...
Alabama bar now offers food with a New Orleans flair
The Margaret bar in Birmingham has added food to its agenda, offering sandwiches and other fare with a New Orleans flavor. Jess Welling, one of three owners of The Margaret, is the culinary mastermind on site, opening Margot’s at The Margaret on Monday, Dec. 19. Welling, who also manages the bar, has prepared a menu that features muffalettas, French dip, Reubens and Andouille dogs.
Birmingham Water Works shares tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures
As temperatures begin a drop into the low teens tonight people across the state are rushing to prepare their homes for the uncharacteristically cold weather. Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) spokesman Rick Jackson shared the following tips to protect pipes and plumbing during the freeze:. · We suggest customers keep in...
Thanks to a grant, local students can qualify for free field trips to the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument
Local schools who wish to organize student field trips to the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument have the chance to do so free of cost. For the second year, the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument has received an Open OutDoors for Kids grant from the National Park Foundation, the official charity of the National Park Service. The National Park Service oversees a portion of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument.
5 must-see concerts coming to Birmingham in 2023
New year, new concert schedule! We’re happy to report that 2023 already promises to be a great year for music in Birmingham. Here are five performers on our must-see list, from a veteran county star to an iconic pop and R&B queen. BLAKE SHELTON. Who: Country star and popular...
Scarbinsky: This fond farewell is a reminder of just what’s been built at UAB
This is an opinion column. As if his college football career weren’t impressive enough, DeWayne McBride made an exit to remember. UAB’s All-American running back posted a social media swan song that did far more than announce his unsurprising decision to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
