Take A Break From Rewatching "Wednesday" And Take These 10 Quizzes

By Sarah Aspler
 4 days ago

ATTENTION: This is not a quiz. It's a collection of fun trivia and personality quizzes about Wednesday — in one place for your convenience.

1. Which The Addams Family Character Are You Most Like?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EwFc_0jq6njbJ00

The cast took the quiz, and you can, too! Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

2. Answer These 7 Questions with Complete and Total Honesty and We'll Tell You If You're More Wednesday Addams Or Enid Sinclair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cycY4_0jq6njbJ00

"'Cause she was sunshine, I was midnight rain." Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

3. Tell Me Your Wednesday Opinions, I Won't Judge Ya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NO29x_0jq6njbJ00

100% agree that Thing was the most underrated character. Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

4. Which Character from Wednesday Are You?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXuJg_0jq6njbJ00

Just answer these few questions! Take the quiz here .

Netflix

5. Let's See If You Ship These Wednesday Characters or Not

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzmG7_0jq6njbJ00

Tyler's just not my type. Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

6. Each Version of Wednesday Addams Is Distinct from the Others, So Let's Find Out Which One You Are

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wuCb_0jq6njbJ00

You can only be one. Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

7. Do You Prefer the Actors Cast in The Addams Family vs. Netflix's Wednesday ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfkQo_0jq6njbJ00

Are you team Christina Ricci or Jenna Ortega? Take the quiz here .

Paramount Pictures / Netflix / BuzzFeed

8. Not Too Sure If You'd Get Along with Wednesday? Well, This Quiz Will Tell It All

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTgFH_0jq6njbJ00

Not everyone can hang with Wednesday. Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

9. Spend A Day at Nevermore and I'll Reveal If You'll Survive or Not

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7GOQ_0jq6njbJ00

Let’s see if YOU would survive the Hyde. Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

And finally...

10. Make a Spotify Playlist and I'll Give You a Wednesday Quote You're Most Likely To Say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSOUB_0jq6njbJ00

"Those are all traits of great writers. And serial killers." Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

