Alabama has not been great defensively against the run this year, and it has another challenge in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Pete Golding’s unit for the Crimson Tide allowed four 100-yard rushers in the regular season, including Raheim Sanders (Arkansas), Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss,), Jarquez Hunter (Auburn), and Robby Ashford (Auburn). Jayden Daniels, the starting quarterback for Louisiana State University, came close to 100 yards rushing at 95 in a 32-31 overtime victory over the Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO