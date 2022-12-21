Duke graduate student defensive back Darius Joiner took the leap from the FCS level to play his last year on the college level under a new coaching staff that was taking over a team undergoing a three-year bowl drought. After a season that saw him register 90 tackles (second-most on the team) and earn Academic All-American Second Team honors, he'll be playing in his last game in the Military Bowl on Wednesday. After holding back at various points this season so as not to incur a suspension or related penalty, he says he's ready to let it all fly against UCF.

DURHAM, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO