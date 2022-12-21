In the aftermath of the ACC Championship game loss to Clemson, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said that his team needs to continue to play good teams in order to get to the next level as a program. Brown and his Tar Heels, having lost three straight games to end the season, will get another measuring stick chance as the Heels face the No. 15 Oregon Ducks in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night (8 p.m., FOX) at Petco Park. It will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.

