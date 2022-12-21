Read full article on original website
Expert Analysis: UNC's Keys to the Holiday Bowl
North Carolina and Oregon face off in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night (8pm/Fox) in Petco Park. It will be the first meeting in history for the two programs known recently for their high powered offenses. Bo Nix leads the Ducks while Drake Maye heads a Tar Heel offense looking to get back on track.
Five keys to the game: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
It's the day before the day, so it's time to identify some keys for No. 15 Oregon's Holiday Bowl meeting with North Carolina (9-4). The Ducks (9-3) and Tar Heels both limped to the regular season finish line. Oregon lost two of its last three to lose out on a Pac-12 Championship Game berth, while North Carolina dropped its final three games, including the ACC Championship Game to Clemson.
Everything Dan Lanning said in pregame Holiday Bowl press conference
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters on Tuesday, a day before Oregon's Holiday Bowl matchup against North Carolina. Here's a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
Insider Rundown: Marquee QB Matchup
SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina spent the holidays out here in beautiful San Diego, and as someone who once had to celebrate Christmas as a player in Detroit, I’m jealous. Carolina got the Holiday Bowl and drew No. 15 Oregon as its opponent. If you like offense, this is the game for you.
Sam Hartman transfer portal media reaction: Notre Dame being reported as likely destination for Wake Forest QB
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entered the NCAA transfer portal, which makes him one of the top-end players available during the 2023 cycle approaching the new year. Notre Dame is the reported frontrunner for Hartman, who would make the Fighting Irish a potential national title contender next fall. Hartman threw...
Holiday Bowl News & Notes from Mack Brown in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — North Carolina football coach Mack Brown met with reporters Tuesday as part of a media availability with Oregon coach Dan Lanning to preview the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. The Tar Heels (9-4) play the 15th-ranked Ducks (9-3) on Wednesday night, here at the home of...
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Holiday Bowl to feature two of sport's best quarterbacks in Bo Nix and Drake Maye
Few quarterbacks in the country mean more to their offenses than the two that will square off in San Diego on Wednesday evening. Oregon's Bo Nix and North Carolina's Drake Maye are among the sport's best at the position. They are do-it-all players who are just as capable of connecting on balls downfield as they are of tucking it and collecting yardage on the ground.
PODCAST: Picking Oregon vs North Carolina
How do we see No. 15 Oregon vs North Carolina in the 2022 Holiday Bowl playing out? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack of the Autzen Audibles Podcast discuss the major storylines of this bowl game, the key matchups, and then make our predictions for how we see the game going on Wednesday evening.
Duke's Darius Joiner says he's ready to play with 'reckless abandon' in his final college game
Duke graduate student defensive back Darius Joiner took the leap from the FCS level to play his last year on the college level under a new coaching staff that was taking over a team undergoing a three-year bowl drought. After a season that saw him register 90 tackles (second-most on the team) and earn Academic All-American Second Team honors, he'll be playing in his last game in the Military Bowl on Wednesday. After holding back at various points this season so as not to incur a suspension or related penalty, he says he's ready to let it all fly against UCF.
