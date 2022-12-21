Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State
Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia transfer portal additions RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett
The Georgia Bulldogs added two proven playmakers at wide receiver last week by landing former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas and former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Four days later, their new head coach spoke about what they bring to the table. Kirby Smart was asked about Thomas and...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates entering Peach Bowl week
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3, but in the process two starters on the offense left early with injury. Even though Georgia’s next game is now five days away, head coach Kirby Smart has been sure to keep their availabilities under wraps.
Georgia vs. Ohio State: Kirby Smart opens up on recruiting C.J. Stroud out of high school
Ahead of Georgia's matchup with Ohio State in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart praised Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud and reflected on narrowly missing out on the Heisman Trophy finalist on the recruiting trail. "Went all the way across the country and got to sit in...
Ohio State, Georgia have to keep focus on College Football Playoff among Peach Bowl activities
ATLANTA – After four weeks of waiting and preparing, No. 4 Ohio State touched down in Atlanta on Sunday night. The Buckeyes, many of whom took a charter from Columbus, Ohio, but some players flew in from all over the country, had a Christmas dinner that featured a visit from Santa Claus and received some gifts before turning their attention back to their College Football Playoff opponent, No. 1 Georgia.
Opponent Preview: UNC vs. Oregon
In the aftermath of the ACC Championship game loss to Clemson, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said that his team needs to continue to play good teams in order to get to the next level as a program. Brown and his Tar Heels, having lost three straight games to end the season, will get another measuring stick chance as the Heels face the No. 15 Oregon Ducks in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night (8 p.m., FOX) at Petco Park. It will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.
PODCAST: Inside Carolina's Ross Martin previews Oregon vs North Carolina
Inside Carolina football insider Ross Martin joins the Autzen Audibles Podcast to discuss Oregon vs North Carolina, recap the 2022 Tar Heel season, and gives his perspective of what went wrong for UNC this season and how that will impact the bowl game. All that and much more is included...
Five facts about NC State's Bowl Opponent: Maryland
1. Terps' head coach Mike Locksley has led Maryland to back-to-back winning seasons. After winning a total of five games in his first two seasons at Maryland, the Terrapins won seven games in 2021 and enter the bowl matchup 7-5. Locksley is 20-28 during his tenure at Maryland. Locksley's coaching...
WATCH: Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Ohio State began the 2022 season expecting to be in the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship at the year's end. The Buckeyes took a different route than expected, but the Scarlet and Gray are in the semifinal. On New Year's Eve, nothing that happened before will...
Up in the Rafters: Heels Headed Into New Year
Just as Rudolph saved Christmas, a trip to New York City might've saved the Carolina Basketball season when Pete Nance's shot fell to force overtime. The Tar Heels didn't need anything else over the holidays when they got all they could ask for in two quality wins over Big Ten opponents in back-to-back games. The Up in the Rafters Duo of Justin Jackson and Taylor Vippolis break down everything with UNC basketball and then look ahead to the New Year by taking questions from the IC subscriber message board.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
