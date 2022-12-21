Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Northwest Indiana YWCA

Resident provides 30 kids with bikes at Northwest Indiana YWCA 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas came early for 30 kids in Northwest Indiana.

They didn't have to wait for Santa to deliver their big present - they got it at a party at the YWCA.

The kids walked into the gym to find bikes with their names on them.

It's the 6th annual giveaway led by Gary resident Markael Watkins.

He starts collecting donations and getting the bikes in October.

It's the first new bike for all the kids in the program.

Watkins said that was important to him because he grew up with hand-me-downs in a large family.