BYU Cougars football: 2023 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates a touchdown in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Here is the list of official letter of intent signings for the BYU Cougars. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.

High school and JUCO signees

Motekiai Mounga

DL — Timpview High School (Provo, Utah)

6-foot-3, 250 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

Not rated — Rivals

Not rated — On3

Signed with BYU on National Signing Day despite releasing a late list of his final four choices that did not include the Cougars.

Tallied 44 tackles and five sacks as a senior at Timpview near BYU’s campus.

LJ Martin

RB — Canutillo High School (El Paso, Texas)

6-foot-2, 205 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

Martin originally committed to Stanford before flipping to BYU.

247 Sports rates Martin as the No. 37 high school running back prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Martin ran for 2,137 yards and 23 touchdowns during his senior season.

David Latu

DL — Snow College

6-foot-4, 295 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Not rated — On3

The Bingham High product had 23 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery as a freshman at Snow College.

He was named a NJCAA second team All-American in 2022.

Latu also held scholarship offers from Utah State, Washington State and Weber State, according to 247 Sports.

QB — Riverside City College (JUCO)

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Retzlaff is the No. 1 rated junior college quarterback in the 2023 class, according to ESPN.

He threw for 4,596 yards and 44 touchdowns during the 2022 season, with an efficiency ratiung of 165.4.

Retzlaff has three years to play two seasons.

In two years at Riverside, he had nine games with 300-plus passing yards, six of 400-plus yards and two of 500-plus.

OT — Rocky Mountain High School (Fort Collins, Colorado)

6-foot-8, 325 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

“He’s got a lot of genetic tools other kids don’t have, but Ethan is a lot bigger than that. He’s a competitor, he’s an athlete, he’s a student of the game, and he cares about his teammates. So, wherever he ends up, they’re going to get a heck of a kid, a heck of a young man and a great football prospect.” — Rocky Mountain High coach Mark Brook (per The Coloradoan )

Held 18 scholarship offers, most from Power 5 programs, at the time that he committed to BYU, according to 247 Sports .

Rated the 56th-best offensive tackle prospect in the country and No. 5 overall in Colorado, per 247 Sports’ Composite.

Plans on serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

A multi-sport athlete who’s also competed in basketball and wrestling.

DL — West High School (Salt Lake City)

6-foot-5. 255 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Not rated — On3

Rated the 18th best prospect in the state of Utah and the 167th best defensive line prospect in the country, per 247 Sports Composite.

Chose the Cougars over the likes of Arizona State, Colorado, Utah State and Weber State, according to multiple recruiting services.

Played on both sides of the ball for the Panthers, as an offensive tackle and defensive end.

Recorded six tackles, two sacks and a quarterback hurry this past season, per Max Preps , and 40 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns, per the Deseret News’ statistical database .

Pokaiaua Haunga

ATH — Timpview High School (Provo)

5-foot-11, 200 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

Ranked the 11th-best 2023 prospect in Utah and the 103rd-best athlete (ATH) in the country, per 247 Sports’ Composite.

Played on both sides of the ball for the T-Birds in 2021, with most of his damage coming on offense. Had a team-high 35 receptions for 710 yards — 20.29 yards per catch — nine touchdowns and added 141 rushing yards and a score.

As a senior this year, he played primarily on defense and racked up 28 tackles, a sack and an interception. Haunga also had two catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Holds scholarship offers from four FBS programs: BYU, Nevada, Utah State and Washington State.

TE — East High School

6-foot-5, 230 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

“This (Matthew Fredrick) is a BIG TIME (tight end) — he is going create a lot problems.” — East coach Brandon Matich

Chose BYU over offers from Army, Navy, Nevada, Idaho and New Mexico State.

Is rated a top 20 overall prospect (No. 18) in Utah and a top 70 tight end (No. 68) nationally, per 247 Sports’ Composite.

Per the Deseret News’ statistical database , had eight receptions for 131 yards as a junior, and added three carries for an additional 94 yards.

This season, as a senior, Fredrick racked up 164 receiving yards on 15 receptions.

TE — Nolan Catholic High School (Fort Worth, Texas)

6-foot-5, 220 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

Committed to the Cougars over offers from Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State and Virginia, as well as a host of Group of 5 schools.

Ranked a top-60 tight end nationally (No. 58) and among the best 220 overall prospects in Texas, per 247 Sports’ Composite rating.

Primarily an offensive player in high school — playing tight end and full back — Davis is projected to play on defense in college, as an edge rusher.

Has 23 receptions for 213 yards and three touchdowns as a senior.

CB — Cerritos College (JUCO)

6-foot-2, 180 pounds

Played in 11 games for Falcons this season, recording 38 total tackles and a team-high 10 pass breakups.

Just completed his sophomore season, Dunlap’s one and only campaign with Cerritos.

Has played throughout the defensive backfield, as a cornerback and safety.

LB/DL — Timpview High School (Provo)

6-foot-3, 250 pounds

★★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★★ — Rivals

★★★★ — On3

Chose the Cougars over offers from Power 5 programs Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, USC, Utah, UCLA, Virginia and Washington State.

Is ranked a top 10 overall prospect in Utah (No. 4 overall) and a top 50 edge rusher (No. 40) in the country, per 247 Sports’ Composite.

Has played at both defensive end and linebacker in high school.

Is the only BYU commit rated a four-star recruit by the three major recruiting services (ESPN is the only site to rate him a three-star).

Had 74 tackles, two sacks and an interception as a senior.

ATH — Skyline High School

6-foot-2, 195 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

“Miles Hall is an amazing young man and it has been a true honor to coach him. He is an amazing leader and he has an extraordinary work ethic. He constantly pushes the guys around him to be better on and off the field. On the field, he is a true competitor and is always going full speed. He will be a wonderful addition to BYU and I am sure he will continue being a fantastic teammate, student and person.” — Skyline coach John Rowbotham

Chose the Cougars over an offer from Utah State.

Is rated a top 12 overall prospect in Utah and the 114th-best athlete in the country, per 247 Sports’ Composite.

As a junior last season, Hall caught 36 passes for 426 yards with three touchdowns. Also recorded 30 tackles on defense.

As a senior, Hall led Skyline with 789 receiving yards — on 36 receptions — and had nine touchdowns.

WR — Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, California)

6-foot-4, 190 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

“Jojo runs great and the great thing about him is he bought into football. He’s working hard. He’s being a great teammate and I think when we played this summer he was the best player on the field most games. I think he’ll be a dynamic playmaker for us this year and really give us that vertical threat that we’ve been looking for,” — Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse (per SBLive )

Phillips holds a dozen scholarship offers from FBS schools, according to 247 Sports, including programs such as Oregon, LSU, California, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Oregon State, plus Utah State.

Per 247 Sports, Phillips’ decision came down to BYU, California and San Diego State.

BYU’s move to the Big 12 played a significant role in his commitment, per 247 Sports’ Greg Biggins .

Phillips is considered a top 100 prospect in California (No. 83) and the 132nd-best wide receiver in the country.

EDGE — Menlo-Atherton High School (Menlo Park, California)

6-foot-4, 255 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

“He’s mean and strong and he wants to be dominant.” — Menlo-Atherton High coach Chris Saunders

Chose the Cougars over offers from Air Force, Army and San Jose State.

Is rated a top 150 edge rusher (No. 138) and a top 170 prospect (No. 163) in California, per 247 Sports’ Composite.

Has played on both sides of the ball as a defensive end and offensive tackle.

In 11 games played in his senior season, recorded 99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks.

LB — Coconino High School (Flagstaff, Arizona)

6-foot-3, 210 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

Holds offers from five schools, including 3 FBS programs — BYU, Air Force and Nevada.

Plays on both sides of the ball, as a linebacker (MLB) on defense, and at wide receiver and fullback on offense.

Was offered by BYU on June 15 and committed to the Cougars two weeks later on June 28.

A multi-sport athlete, also competes track and field. Runs the 400 meter dash and does the long jump.

QB — Springville High School

6-foot-2, 180 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

Ranked the 14-best 2023 prospect in Utah and the 70th-best pro-style quarterback prospect in the country, per 247 Sports’ Composite.

Completed 156 of 243 pass attempts as a junior — a 64.2% completion percentage — for 2,300 yards — 14.74 yards per completion — with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

As a senior, Burton threw for 1,758 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 53% of his passes,

Currently has one FBS scholarship offer (from BYU).

LB — Corner Canyon High School View (Draper)

6-foot-2, 190 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

Chose BYU over offers from like Colorado, Utah State, San Diego State and Air Force, among others, including multiple Ivy League schools.

As a junior in 2021, Borg recorded 119 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 interceptions.

This year, as a senior, Borg racked up 93 tackles, five interceptions, a sack and a defensive touchdown.

Is considered a top 20 prospect in Utah by 247 Sports’ Composite and a top 120 linebacker in the country.

TE — Mountain View High School (Mesa, Arizona)

6-foot-5, 225 pounds

★★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

“A big-bodied prospect with broad shoulders and thick upper half. Solidly built from the waist down with room to add muscle definition. Great athlete and remarkably mobile for his size. Terrific hand-eye coordination and concentration level in the catch window. Physical at the point of attack, but nimble enough to wiggle free into space. Matchup issue in the box where he can jostle for position. Fits true hand-in-the-ground mold, although carries some flex potential. Major weapon in the red zone and up the seam. Shows very good blocking effort with chance to impact run game. Upside as an All-Conference type performer and projects as a late-round NFL Draft selection.” — 247 Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo

Either the highest rated or second highest commit in BYU’s class (depending on the recruiting service).

Bowers chose BYU over Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington and Arizona.

A top 20 tight end prospect nationally — No. 18 — Bowers is the fifth-best overall prospect in Arizona.

As a sophomore (in eight games played), Bowers had 25 receptions for 345 yards and four touchdowns. As a junior, (in 11 games played), he had 47 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns. As a senior this year (in 10 games played) he has 37 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

Transfer signees

CB — Weber State

5-foot-10, 190 pounds

Earned multiple All-American citations during the 2022 season and was a four-time All-Big Sky performer.

Was one of new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill’s top defenders at Weber State.

Had 30 pass breakups in his time at Weber State, second-most in school history.

Started every game for the Wildcats in 2022 and finished with 65 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, seven pass breakups and three QB hurries.

OL — Utah

6-foot-2, 304 pounds

Started 12 games at center for Utah in 2022, and had 17 career starts at both center and guard.

Helped anchor a Utah offensive line that allowed just 1.07 sacks per game last season.

Will have one year of eligibility remaining.

OL — Missouri State

6-foot-5, 299 pounds

Started 34 games in all for Missouri State, with 30 consecutive starts.

Started mainly at right tackle, with experience at left tackle.

Will have one year of eligibility remaining.

OL — Utah State

6-foot-4, 310 pounds

Lapuaho started every game as a true freshman for the Aggies last season.

The Bingham High product was a consensus three-star prospect coming out of high school.

Lapuaho was rated the No. 18 overall prospect from Utah by 247 Sports in his recruiting class.

He is the cousin of former BYU offensive lineman Ului Lapuaho.

DL — Boise State

6-foot-2, 305 pounds

Cravens started 13 games in 26 total games played at Boise State and had 69 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks for the Broncos.

His best season came in 2021, when Cravens started 11 games and had 36 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Cravens, a Timpview High product who started his college career at Utah, will have one year of eligibility remaining at BYU.

Kedon Slovis

QB — Pittsburgh

6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Has thrown for 9,973 yards and 68 touchdowns against 33 interceptions in his career, which began at USC.

Completed 24 of 34 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns in a game against BYU as a freshman in 2019.

Was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school in the Class of 2019.

RB — UNLV

6-foot-3, 230 pounds

A former Louisville Cardinal and most recently a UNLV Rebel, Robbins rushed for a 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns this past season, leading all UNLV running backs.

Was a three-star prospect coming out of Dupont Manual High School in Louisville, Kentucky with offers from BYU, Colorado State, Missouri and Purdue, per multiple recruiting services.

Played sparingly in two seasons with the Cardinals and broke out this year with a somewhat resurgent UNLV team.

Has two years of eligibility remaining.

Isaiah Bagnah

DL — Boise State

6-foot-4, 225 pounds