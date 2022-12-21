Read full article on original website
Holiday Cheer and an Anonymous Award in a Small Minnesota Town
We all have that neighbor, or know of a family who decorates their house with lots and lots and LOTS of Christmas decorations and lights. And many of us refer to that house as the "Griswolds". And most everyone will get that reference as the family from the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
Be Aware of Social Media Hoax! No Revoke Yet for Popular Minnesota Festival.
Now a days, you really can't believe everything you see on social media. You need to question almost anything and everything. Which is a little sad, but it's smart. How many times have you seen false posts about a celebrity death, only to find out, it was a hoax. Probably too many times to count by now.
Want a Winter Adventure? Stay in an AirBnB Castle in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness, if that's your thing, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The...
8 Guns, Body Armor, & Drugs Were All Seized Recently In N. Minneapolis
Recently Minnesota law enforcement took numerous guns, drugs, and body armor off the streets during an investigation in North Minneapolis. The most surprising element to the seizure was the sheer amount of drugs that were removed from the home. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office:. This week, as part...
Google walks away from Becker
BECKER (WJON News) - Plans for a proposed Google data center in Becker have fallen apart. The Minnesota Utilities Commission has received notice that Xcel Energy has terminated its agreement with Honeycrisp, LLC to build a 375,000-square-foot building next to the Sherco Power Plant. Announced in 2019, Xcel Energy planned...
Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m. The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94...
U-of-M Releases Its Newest Cold-Hardy Wine Grape
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota's Horticultural Research Center has released a new cold-hardy wine grape called Clarion. According to researchers at HRC, Clarion doesn't only produce excellent vines, its grapes consistently produce high-quality white wines. Some evaluators describe the wine as being similar to the southern...
