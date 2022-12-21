ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MN

Google walks away from Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - Plans for a proposed Google data center in Becker have fallen apart. The Minnesota Utilities Commission has received notice that Xcel Energy has terminated its agreement with Honeycrisp, LLC to build a 375,000-square-foot building next to the Sherco Power Plant. Announced in 2019, Xcel Energy planned...
BECKER, MN
U-of-M Releases Its Newest Cold-Hardy Wine Grape

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota's Horticultural Research Center has released a new cold-hardy wine grape called Clarion. According to researchers at HRC, Clarion doesn't only produce excellent vines, its grapes consistently produce high-quality white wines. Some evaluators describe the wine as being similar to the southern...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
