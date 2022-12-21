Read full article on original website
Major Spoiler On WrestleMania 39 Main Events
It was heavily indicated that WrestleMania 39, being in Hollywood, will include the return of one of the biggest stars in the businhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-r9Nb5F3qoess, The Rock. The Great One is speculated to battle in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal title against his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
Tony Khan Calls Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW “A Major Challenge”, Notes Jon Moxley’s Return Helped AEW Through It
Cody Rhodes has had an explosive year, and Tony Khan calls him leaving the company a major challenge. Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes left AEW in favor of a return to WWE, returning to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins. While speaking to Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Tony...
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Becky Lynch’s Acting Career Starting To “Perk Up”
As previously reported, Becky Lynch will be portraying the role of Cyndi Lauper in ‘Young Rock’ season 3. A first look at Lynch’s portrayal of Lauper was already revealed with the episode already airing. While speaking with WQAD News, Seth Rollins mentioned that Becky Lynch’s acting career...
WWE SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership For This Week’s Show
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of SmackDown. Alfred Konuwa reports that WWE SmackDown drew a fast national number of 2.213 million viewers. That was quite a number as WWE heads into the end of 2022. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
Ricochet Required Stiches After This Week’s SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Ricochet teamed up with Braun Strowman and squared off against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. This match was made after last week’s Smackdown, where Strowman saved Ricochet from a beatdown at the hands of Imperium.
WATCH: The New Day Speak About Being Triple Crown Champions On RAW
The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently defeated Pretty Deadly to become NXT Tag Team Champions for the first time, this makes New Day Triple Crown Champions as they’ve now won tag team titles on every brand in WWE. Now, they sat down with Cathy Kelley to talk about their huge achievement on RAW’s Best Of 2022 show. There was even some gyrating involved!
Belief That “Vince McMahon Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H”
Every member of Vince McMahon’s family has been a part of WWE in some capacity. His wife, Linda, served as the CEO of the company for a long time, while his son Shane has been considered the Man Without Fear for his exceptional in-ring performances and being a minority owner. Finally, Stephanie McMahon, his daughter, currently reigns over WWE as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.
Tony Khan Confirms Upcoming Changes To AEW Production: “It’s Going To Be Really Cool”
Tony Khan discusses the upcoming changes to AEW production. Tony Khan recently appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast where he confirmed that AEW Dynamite will be undergoing some changes, not from the production standpoint. He also confirmed that there will be a new look to the show, including a different set and visual changes.
Kevin Owens Explains How John Cena Texts Him At 1AM
While Kevin Owens used to be bitter rivals with John Cena, things are much better between them now. In fact, they are now more or less good friends. They have to be, ahead of their clash on SmackDown next week. While speaking on the recent episode of the Cheap Heat...
Goldberg Grew Bitter To Wrestling In 2003
Goldberg thrived in the spotlight for his whole career and commands a lot of attention. On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about Goldberg’s tenure in the WWE, including his refusal to accept a part-time contract and whether he harbored any animosity toward the industry. When...
MJF Claims AEW Fans Are The Worst In The World
The Salt Of The Earth can generate an insane amount of heat at the drop of a hat, without even breaking a sweat. In fact, there is no limit to how much MJF is willing to push the envelope when it comes to berating fans. MJF recently took to Twitter...
Bray Wyatt In Action At WWE MSG Live Event
Bray Wyatt returned earlier this fall at Extreme Rules. But, he hasn’t had his first official match yet and alot of what we see from Bray on TV is promos. Well, at WWE’s special Madison Square Garden live event tonight, Bray Wyatt took on Jinder Mahal in singles action. You can see fan footage below. Bray even gave a shout out to Brodie Lee, who passed away two years ago today.
IMPACT Wrestling Parent Company Files To Trademark ‘Santino Marella’
A new trademark has been filed. On December 12th, IMPACT Wrestling parent company Anthem filed to trademark “Santino Marella” for entertainment services. Santino remains active in wrestling, still working as an in-ring competitor and runs a wrestling school. His daughter is Bianca Carelli, aka WWE NXT’s Arianna Grace.
Tony Khan Reveals CM Punk And FTR Were Originally Supposed To Have Full Run As A Trio Over The Summer In AEW
Tony Khan reveals that there were plans for CM Punk and FTR to wrestle as a trio before CM Punk hurt his foot. Back at AEW Double Or Nothing, CM Punk won his first AEW World Championship after defeating Hangman Adam Page. Later that same week, CM Punk would wrestle a trios match with FTR against Max Caster and The Gunns. During this match, Punk would injure his foot, leaving him out of action for most of the summer period.
Tony Khan Says AEW Isn’t Going To Die Like WCW
Tony Khan makes sure to remind fans that he isn’t going anywhere and neither is All Elite Wrestling. Since AEW began airing on TBS and TNT, they have drawn comparisons to WCW. At WCW’s peak, they were the most successful wrestling promotion in the world. At least, in the ratings at one time. WCW would eventually fall to the might of the WWE, with Vince McMahon purchasing the company in the early 2000s.
Sasha Banks Teases Her New Ring Name
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in months. Christmas is upon us and many are spreading Holiday cheer. Sasha Banks is no different in this...
Madusa Calls The Wrestling Business “Harvey Weinstein-Ish”
Madusa has always had no filter when it comes to her thoughts on the wrestling business, and she continues to say what’s on her mind. While promoting her upcoming book, “The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story,” Madusa discussed the dark side of the wrestling business and even called it “Harvey Weinstein-ish.”
