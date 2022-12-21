ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.9 KROC

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Biwabik

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR will be participating in the Happy Little 5K, a race benefiting tree health in Wisconsin State parks. The virtual event is inspired by artist Bob Ross. Participants pick the pace and the place, as long as it’s outdoors and you reach the finish line between Earth Day which is April 22nd and Arbor Day which is April 28th. A portion of the registration fee will go toward tree planting and forest health efforts. Registration is open until March 1, 2023.
ELY, MN
kittentoob.com

The 8 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Wisconsin

Maine Coons are a popular choice of cat for would-be cat owners. They are big and fluffy, meaning they are impressive-looking animals. Moreover, they are smart and sociable, which is always a good combination for household companions. You can always get one of these cats out of state. Fortunately, there...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Get ready for a warm up; light precipitation north today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds thickening up again across the state as a weak disturbance arrives from Minnesota. It’s going to be a chilly day Tuesday with a daytime high around 19 degrees. SSW winds also go up in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Snow and sleet Tuesday

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
DULUTH, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest

By Bennet Goldstein  Wisconsin Watch  Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.”  They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve.  Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed ahead. The kids pause for a...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy