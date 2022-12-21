Read full article on original website
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Biwabik
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR will be participating in the Happy Little 5K, a race benefiting tree health in Wisconsin State parks. The virtual event is inspired by artist Bob Ross. Participants pick the pace and the place, as long as it’s outdoors and you reach the finish line between Earth Day which is April 22nd and Arbor Day which is April 28th. A portion of the registration fee will go toward tree planting and forest health efforts. Registration is open until March 1, 2023.
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
What Will Become of This Building in St. Cloud?
The City of St. Cloud has relocated their City Hall to the old Tech High School building. When the city took on the old high school building they also took on the media services building along Division Street/Highway 23. The building continues to be up for sale. St. Cloud Community...
kittentoob.com
The 8 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Wisconsin
Maine Coons are a popular choice of cat for would-be cat owners. They are big and fluffy, meaning they are impressive-looking animals. Moreover, they are smart and sociable, which is always a good combination for household companions. You can always get one of these cats out of state. Fortunately, there...
Finally Sold: St. Cloud Mansion with an Indoor Pool Off the Market
How big does a house have to be to be considered a mansion? Well, there's really no solid number or rule to associate with it, but generally, a mansion will be at least 5,000 square feet. Most Realtors consider homes above 8,000 square feet to be a mansion. This house...
wearegreenbay.com
Get ready for a warm up; light precipitation north today
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds thickening up again across the state as a weak disturbance arrives from Minnesota. It’s going to be a chilly day Tuesday with a daytime high around 19 degrees. SSW winds also go up in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour.
boreal.org
Snow and sleet Tuesday
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Lakeside shop in Wisconsin covered in ice after winds, freezing temps
A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the United States. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on December 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water.
This Cozy Cabin in Wisconsin is One of the Coolest Places to Spend a Night this Winter
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great way to spend a night in Wisconsin this winter, you should definitely consider adding this cabin to your list.
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
wpr.org
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha — roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by...
Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest
By Bennet Goldstein Wisconsin Watch Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.” They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve. Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed ahead. The kids pause for a...
Wisconsinites frustrated over 'radio silence' from Southwest Airlines
After nearly 24 hours of delays and cancellations, some local Southwest travelers say they still have no answers from the airline and little hope in making their trips a reality.
Crusader Christmas Classic in St. Cloud This Week
Cathedral is hosting a 3-day Crusader Christmas Classic Wednesday-Friday this week at Cathedral High School. The event will feature 6 varsity boys and 6 varsity girls teams participating in this event. Wednesday, 12/28. 11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - G 12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) -...
WISN
New Miss Wisconsin named after previous title holder became Miss America
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Kylene Spanbauer, of Fond Du Lac, is the new Miss Wisconsin 2022, after the previous title holder, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. Based on the rules, Stanke could no longer serve as Miss Wisconsin. According to the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization, Spanbauer...
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
Wisconsin Angler Reels In His 30,000th Smallmouth Bass
When angler Bill Schultz reeled in his 30,000 smallmouth bass, he knew it was a momentous feat in his fishing career. Schultz, the longtime angler from Wisconsin, has kept a record of every single fish he’s caught— something most anglers don’t do. Recently, the angler hit a...
