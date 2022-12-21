ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

New York Post

Not chill! Video shows Montana woman’s frosted bed frame as cold snap hits state

Jack Frost’s nipping at more than just her nose. Jaw-dropping video footage shows how insanely cold it is in Montana — as a woman reveals the headboard of her bed coated in ice. Despite living in a heated trailer, Sarah Belle said her bed frame frosted over as temperatures plunged to minus 16 in the state this week. “You want to know just how cold it is in Montana?” she says in a TikTok video shot Wednesday — before exposing the Arctic-looking board behind her pillows. “Um, this is my headboard,” she said. “Holy s—t.” The frosty footage comes as a cold snap socked the state with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill as low as minus 60 degrees Thursday — and as many other northern US states braced for a powerful pre-Christmas storm. Belle, who said she moved to Montana this month, later updated the post to say she has at least three heaters inside the trailer. “[It’s] plenty warm in here,” she said.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Video Shows Montana Woman’s Bed Frame Frozen Over During Historic Cold Front

Around a third of the U.S. population is bracing for the coldest Christmas in 40 years as the country is slammed with a historic winter storm. Every state from California to Florida is experiencing strange consequences of the blistering cold, from falling iguanas to “ice pancakes” floating downstream. The states hit the hardest by the cold front, however, are those in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.
New York Post

I keep getting mystery packages sent to my home — I’m at 64 boxes already

On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me … 64 packages of flags via an Amazon delivery? TikTok user Olivia Douglass didn’t think much of it when an Amazon package arrived at her house — knowing that mistakes often happen. But then it kept happening. Douglass was perplexed when the boxes kept arriving and arriving until the load got to over 42 packages, all of which had her address listed for to a different recipient. “Does anyone else have a Secret Santa that just keeps sending packages to your house, but to their name? … Anybody else, or is it...
Outsider.com

Rancher Hard at Work in Brutal -44 Degree Weather, Heavy Snow Goes Viral: PHOTO

More than 90 million people have been affected by the major winter storm that hit nearly every state on Friday morning, bringing plunging temperatures and snow. Despite the frigid temperature and harsh conditions, some Americans don’t have the option to call into work and stay inside. Case in point: our ranchers. While some have the luxury to skip out on their daily grind if the weather poses a risk, ranchers, unfortunately, don’t have the option. Their livestock must be tended to regardless of the extreme weather conditions.
Outsider.com

30,000-Year-Old Work of Art in Cave Destroyed by Vandals

A 30,000-year-old work of art carved into the walls a cave in Australia was destroyed recently when vandals snuck through the national heritage site’s steel gate. The vandalism in itself has been called “frankly shocking.” However, what makes the loss of the art more devastating is that any attempt to liberate the carving from the vandalism would also destroy the original work of art.
Outsider.com

‘Polar Bear Capital’ Seeing Rapid Die-Off as Arctic Sea Ice Melts

These polar bears aren’t having the best Christmas season, as their environment is rapidly disappearing under their paws. Polar bears in Canada’s Western Hudson Bay have been dying in rapid numbers. Scientists and researchers have determined that cubs and female bears are having a particularly hard time. The...
natureworldnews.com

3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety

3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
New York Post

We booked a lush honeymoon — but it turned into an apocalyptic wasteland

A British couple’s honeymoon fantasy went up in flames after the lush forest surrounding their luxe destination hotel burned to the ground — a full year prior to their arrival. The newlyweds now claim that staff at the hotel in Dalaman, Turkey, failed to tell them about the disaster. “It was a massive shock when we got there — I opened the curtains in the room and looked out on a burnt landscape and I was so upset I just burst into tears,” Alecz Finch, 50, told Kennedy News of the apocalyptic scene. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” Alecz and...
The Atlantic

A National Tantrum at a National Park

The first time I saw Yellowstone National Park, that otherworldly American place, I was in the mood to celebrate. My husband and I had just had our 1-and-a-half-year-old twins baptized on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana, where he’s from, and decided to drive the five hours to Yellowstone. It was a happy end to a trying first year as new parents to premature and sometimes sickly twins. We bathed the kids in the cabin sink, ate cheap meals of cereal and sandwiches, and pushed the double stroller along the easiest trails. The land flashed with sublime light, even if the human history of the park’s formation—the expulsion of Indigenous peoples and poor white trappers to make way for environmental conservation and commercial tourism—cast flickering shadows. Those days stand out in technicolor in my memory: our toddling daughters in their watermelon-pink and tangerine-orange short sets, the blue pools and hot rainbow-hued mists, the green-winged hummingbirds so small that we at first mistook them for insects, the bison in their rugged coats.
Tyla

You'll be able to see Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

If you think Santa isn't real, then you're quite clearly a cotton-headed ninny muggins. To those of you who somehow haven't wanted the movie Elf, I sincerely do not apologise for that reference. However, when we say you'll be able to spot Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve, what we really...
The Independent

Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 24

Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
BBC

European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods

A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
science.org

Dating of a large tool assemblage at the Cooper’s Ferry site (Idaho, USA) to ~15,785 cal yr B.P. extends the age of stemmed points in the Americas

The timing and character of the Pleistocene peopling of the Americas are measured by the discovery of unequivocal artifacts from well-dated contexts. We report the discovery of a well-dated artifact assemblage containing 14 stemmed projectile points from the Cooper’s Ferry site in western North America, dating to ~16,000 years ago. These stemmed points are several thousand years older than Clovis fluted points (~13,000 cal yr B.P.) and are ~2300 years older than stemmed points found previously at the site. These points date to the end of Marine Isotope Stage 2 when glaciers had closed off an interior land route into the Americas. This assemblage includes an array of stemmed projectile points that resemble pre-Jomon Late Upper Paleolithic tools from the northwestern Pacific Rim dating to ~20,000 to 19,000 years ago, leading us to hypothesize that some of the first technological traditions in the Americas may have originated in the region.
Tree Hugger

Famed Photographers Sell Images to Benefit Conservation

It’s a sweet moment, as a chimp reaches up to kiss his mother’s face. The image was captured by the famed conservationist and activist Jane Goodall. She took it in 1993 in Gombe National Park in northwest Tanzania where she has studied chimpanzees for more than six decades.

