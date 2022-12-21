Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to groundRoger MarshPacific Grove, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
Former Soldier Charged in 1982 Murder of 5-Year-OldTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seaside, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Not chill! Video shows Montana woman’s frosted bed frame as cold snap hits state
Jack Frost’s nipping at more than just her nose. Jaw-dropping video footage shows how insanely cold it is in Montana — as a woman reveals the headboard of her bed coated in ice. Despite living in a heated trailer, Sarah Belle said her bed frame frosted over as temperatures plunged to minus 16 in the state this week. “You want to know just how cold it is in Montana?” she says in a TikTok video shot Wednesday — before exposing the Arctic-looking board behind her pillows. “Um, this is my headboard,” she said. “Holy s—t.” The frosty footage comes as a cold snap socked the state with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill as low as minus 60 degrees Thursday — and as many other northern US states braced for a powerful pre-Christmas storm. Belle, who said she moved to Montana this month, later updated the post to say she has at least three heaters inside the trailer. “[It’s] plenty warm in here,” she said.
WATCH: Video Shows Montana Woman’s Bed Frame Frozen Over During Historic Cold Front
Around a third of the U.S. population is bracing for the coldest Christmas in 40 years as the country is slammed with a historic winter storm. Every state from California to Florida is experiencing strange consequences of the blistering cold, from falling iguanas to “ice pancakes” floating downstream. The states hit the hardest by the cold front, however, are those in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.
I keep getting mystery packages sent to my home — I’m at 64 boxes already
On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me … 64 packages of flags via an Amazon delivery? TikTok user Olivia Douglass didn’t think much of it when an Amazon package arrived at her house — knowing that mistakes often happen. But then it kept happening. Douglass was perplexed when the boxes kept arriving and arriving until the load got to over 42 packages, all of which had her address listed for to a different recipient. “Does anyone else have a Secret Santa that just keeps sending packages to your house, but to their name? … Anybody else, or is it...
Rancher Hard at Work in Brutal -44 Degree Weather, Heavy Snow Goes Viral: PHOTO
More than 90 million people have been affected by the major winter storm that hit nearly every state on Friday morning, bringing plunging temperatures and snow. Despite the frigid temperature and harsh conditions, some Americans don’t have the option to call into work and stay inside. Case in point: our ranchers. While some have the luxury to skip out on their daily grind if the weather poses a risk, ranchers, unfortunately, don’t have the option. Their livestock must be tended to regardless of the extreme weather conditions.
Seven dead in Buffalo as Arctic system freezes eastern U.S. on Christmas Day
Dec 25 (Reuters) - A deadly blizzard pummeled Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping people in their cars, causing power outages and raising the death toll from a severe winter storm system that has swept the United States.
30,000-Year-Old Work of Art in Cave Destroyed by Vandals
A 30,000-year-old work of art carved into the walls a cave in Australia was destroyed recently when vandals snuck through the national heritage site’s steel gate. The vandalism in itself has been called “frankly shocking.” However, what makes the loss of the art more devastating is that any attempt to liberate the carving from the vandalism would also destroy the original work of art.
‘Polar Bear Capital’ Seeing Rapid Die-Off as Arctic Sea Ice Melts
These polar bears aren’t having the best Christmas season, as their environment is rapidly disappearing under their paws. Polar bears in Canada’s Western Hudson Bay have been dying in rapid numbers. Scientists and researchers have determined that cubs and female bears are having a particularly hard time. The...
natureworldnews.com
3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety
3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
Being watched by a shadowy figure on your hikes? It's probably a Brocken Spectre
What is a Brocken Spectre? We explain this sinister apparition that has been plaguing hikers in the fog for centuries
We booked a lush honeymoon — but it turned into an apocalyptic wasteland
A British couple’s honeymoon fantasy went up in flames after the lush forest surrounding their luxe destination hotel burned to the ground — a full year prior to their arrival. The newlyweds now claim that staff at the hotel in Dalaman, Turkey, failed to tell them about the disaster. “It was a massive shock when we got there — I opened the curtains in the room and looked out on a burnt landscape and I was so upset I just burst into tears,” Alecz Finch, 50, told Kennedy News of the apocalyptic scene. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” Alecz and...
Watch: Driver Got out of Car to Save Scared Deer in Middle of Road — Viral Video!
Sometimes, the altruistic actions of people give you hope for the world, such as this driver that got out of his vehicle to carry a terrified deer to safety. The post Watch: Driver Got out of Car to Save Scared Deer in Middle of Road — Viral Video! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A National Tantrum at a National Park
The first time I saw Yellowstone National Park, that otherworldly American place, I was in the mood to celebrate. My husband and I had just had our 1-and-a-half-year-old twins baptized on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana, where he’s from, and decided to drive the five hours to Yellowstone. It was a happy end to a trying first year as new parents to premature and sometimes sickly twins. We bathed the kids in the cabin sink, ate cheap meals of cereal and sandwiches, and pushed the double stroller along the easiest trails. The land flashed with sublime light, even if the human history of the park’s formation—the expulsion of Indigenous peoples and poor white trappers to make way for environmental conservation and commercial tourism—cast flickering shadows. Those days stand out in technicolor in my memory: our toddling daughters in their watermelon-pink and tangerine-orange short sets, the blue pools and hot rainbow-hued mists, the green-winged hummingbirds so small that we at first mistook them for insects, the bison in their rugged coats.
You'll be able to see Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
If you think Santa isn't real, then you're quite clearly a cotton-headed ninny muggins. To those of you who somehow haven't wanted the movie Elf, I sincerely do not apologise for that reference. However, when we say you'll be able to spot Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve, what we really...
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 24
Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
science.org
Dating of a large tool assemblage at the Cooper’s Ferry site (Idaho, USA) to ~15,785 cal yr B.P. extends the age of stemmed points in the Americas
The timing and character of the Pleistocene peopling of the Americas are measured by the discovery of unequivocal artifacts from well-dated contexts. We report the discovery of a well-dated artifact assemblage containing 14 stemmed projectile points from the Cooper’s Ferry site in western North America, dating to ~16,000 years ago. These stemmed points are several thousand years older than Clovis fluted points (~13,000 cal yr B.P.) and are ~2300 years older than stemmed points found previously at the site. These points date to the end of Marine Isotope Stage 2 when glaciers had closed off an interior land route into the Americas. This assemblage includes an array of stemmed projectile points that resemble pre-Jomon Late Upper Paleolithic tools from the northwestern Pacific Rim dating to ~20,000 to 19,000 years ago, leading us to hypothesize that some of the first technological traditions in the Americas may have originated in the region.
Tree Hugger
Famed Photographers Sell Images to Benefit Conservation
It’s a sweet moment, as a chimp reaches up to kiss his mother’s face. The image was captured by the famed conservationist and activist Jane Goodall. She took it in 1993 in Gombe National Park in northwest Tanzania where she has studied chimpanzees for more than six decades.
KevinMD.com
Psychic numbing: Why we would prefer to save a single dog instead of thousands of humans
In 2002 a fire broke out on an oil tanker hundreds of miles south of Hawaii. All eight of the crew members were successfully rescued, but, as it was later realized, the captain’s dog, Hokget, was left behind. The two-year-old terrier was alone on the tanker, floating around in the Pacific Ocean.
