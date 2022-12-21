Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Small Luxury SUV by Car and Driver
One SUV sits at the very bottom of Car and Driver's best small luxury SUV list. Find out which small luxury SUV is last on the list here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Small Luxury SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money?
What makes a truck a good value for money? U.S. News picked this truck for some interesting reasons. The post What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America
Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Top Speed
10 Ways The R36 Nissan GT-R EV Will Shake-up The Electric Sports Car Segment
For as long as we can remember, the GT-R nameplate has been that of a homologation-special monster, powered by a potent, inline-six engine. We know that the upcoming, seventh-generation Nissan GT-R is going to be a hybrid, and there are already talks about a fully-electric model. While it is not expected to arrive before 2026, the prospect of that got us thinking about what it would look like and be like, and here are 10 ways an all-electric R36 Nissan GT-R could be a game-changer in the sports car segment.
Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability
The Toyota Tundra saw a dip in its reliability score after a redesign. The post Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's One And Only Scooter Ever Made
Every motorcycle manufacturer has a niche and Harley-Davidson’s is brawny cruisers. Finding a niche, though, takes plenty of experimenting, and the MoCo did a lot in its early days. The Harley-Davidson Topper from the 1960s is a fitting example of this, as it was the first and last time HD forayed into the scooter segment. It also marked Harley’s attempt to focus on the small-capacity market after it acquired a 50 percent stake in Aermacchi.
Charging an electric car isn't as simple as pumping gas. Here's what to know.
There are three different types of EV chargers, with varying speeds from overnight to just a few minutes. Knowing which to look for is important.
Top Speed
Here's Why The Harley-Davidson Pan America 975 Should Excite You
Harley-Davidson has modernized itself recently by adding more up-to-date motorcycles to its otherwise cruiser-dominant portfolio. The most eye-catching addition lately has been the Pan America 1250, Harley’s one and only foray into the heated adventure motorcycle space. The Pan Am became a hit in no time, and now Harley-Davidson is on course to exploit the ADV market further with a smaller, more accessible Pan America 975. Though the MoCo is yet to give an official launch date, we do know a few details about the ADV, and here’s why it should excite you.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
Top Speed
10 Greatest Kawasaki Ninja Sports Bikes Ever
The Ninja is one of the most recognizable names in modern motorcycling and is a byword for speed. The first Kawasaki Ninja model appeared in 1984 - the famed GPz900R - and immediately moved the sports bike scene on by many years. From that day to this, the Ninja tag has been synonymous with high performance and cutting-edge technology, right up to the incredible, supercharged, 400km/h H2R. But there are also Ninja models for beginner riders, introducing them to a world of performance and dynamics not available from any other manufacturer. Here are the highlights from the last 38 years.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000
The best midsize SUVs to buy used include the 2013 Lexus RX, the 2016 Nissan Murano, and the 2014 Toyota Highlander. The post The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The 10 Best JDM Cars Of The 90s
There are many cars that are desirable by automotive enthusiasts and they often vary, depending on the region. A type of vehicle that has more or less a global cult following is JDM cars, where JDM stands for Japanese Domestic Market. These are cars or versions of cars that have been produced solely for their local, Japanese market and have not been exported to most (or any) other markets. The 1990s, in particular, gave birth to most of the iconic JDM cars, we lust after today. Without further due, these are the best JDM cars that came in that period.
Top Speed
Buick Electric SUV To Debut In The US In 2024: Could It Be The Same Electra E5 For China?
In 2020, Buick unveiled its stunning Electra SUV concept that served as the basis for its first electric SUV, the Electra E5, aimed at the Chinese market. That model made its official debut this week, and with it, we're learning that Buick has intentions of producing an EV SUV for the North American market, Car and Driver reported. While Buick has yet to reveal any specifications or details, speculation is running high that the vehicle will be a modified version of the Electra E5.
A startup revealed a stunning $180,000 electric SUV with supercar doors, an extendable screen, and cameras instead of mirrors — take a look inside
Aehra, an Italian EV startup, says its luxurious first car should go on sale by 2025. Would you buy one or pass?
Top Speed
2022 McLaren 720S: Performance, Price, And Photos
Inspired by the sleek lines of the great white shark, the McLaren 720S came to life with a fierce performance befitting an apex predator. It debuted in McLaren’s Super Series at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017. While it is capable of blistering speed and features elegant luxury, this supercar was made with the daily drive in mind.
