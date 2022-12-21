ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MD

fox5dc.com

Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy

WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting in Essex

ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
ESSEX, MD
Wbaltv.com

16-year-old boy shot in Baltimore on Christmas Eve

A teenager was shot Saturday evening in Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers were called around 7:11 p.m. to the 1600 block of Bolton Street for reports of gunfire. Police said officers found evidence that a shooting occurred and then received a call a short time later that...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Hit Off-Duty Officer with Vehicle at Pike & Rose and Leading Police on Chase

Two suspects were arrested in Howard County after an incident occurred in Pike & Rose involving an off-duty police officer on Friday evening. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:58 p.m., an attempted vehicular assault on an off-duty officer occurred in the area of Pike & Rose in North Bethesda for reasons that are still under investigation. MCP Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. Officers followed the vehicle to I-95 in Howard County, where both suspects were taken into custody. No injuries have been reported.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
Nottingham MD

Essex shooting leaves 1 injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
ESSEX, MD
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
LARGO, MD
truecrimedaily

Maryland woman sentenced to life for killing 4 people by setting townhouse on fire

BEL AIR, Md. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for setting a townhouse on fire, killing four people. According to a news release from the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, on May 9, 2019, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Simons Court. Upon their arrival, the third floor of the townhouse was reportedly engulfed in flames.
BEL AIR, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for suspect who robbed Royal Farms store in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—Police in Harford County are searching for the man who robbed a Joppa convenience store on Tuesday. At around 4:30 a.m. on December 20, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Royal Farms store located in the 500-block of Joppa Farm Road in for a report of an armed robbery.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD

