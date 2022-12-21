Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy
WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
Bah Humbug: Teen Boys Charged In Maryland With Armed Carjackings During Holiday Season
Several teenage boys were arrested after two armed carjackings that took place just days before Christmas in Prince George's County, authorities say. Two minors and two 19-year-olds were arrested after carjackings that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Prince George's County police. Police say that...
Police investigating shooting in Essex
ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
16-year-old boy shot in Baltimore on Christmas Eve
A teenager was shot Saturday evening in Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers were called around 7:11 p.m. to the 1600 block of Bolton Street for reports of gunfire. Police said officers found evidence that a shooting occurred and then received a call a short time later that...
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Hit Off-Duty Officer with Vehicle at Pike & Rose and Leading Police on Chase
Two suspects were arrested in Howard County after an incident occurred in Pike & Rose involving an off-duty police officer on Friday evening. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:58 p.m., an attempted vehicular assault on an off-duty officer occurred in the area of Pike & Rose in North Bethesda for reasons that are still under investigation. MCP Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. Officers followed the vehicle to I-95 in Howard County, where both suspects were taken into custody. No injuries have been reported.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
Suspect attempts to run over off-duty officer in Montgomery Co.
An off-duty officer in Montgomery County was nearly run over Friday evening. Around 7:58 p.m., in the area of Pike and Rose, MCP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.
Nottingham MD
Essex shooting leaves 1 injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
Boys, men arrested after armed carjackings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two boys and two men were arrested on Thursday after two armed carjackings that took place earlier in the week. Police said that two suspects carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday evening on Allendale Drive in Landover. On Wednesday evening, detectives found the stolen […]
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say. Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
Police Look For Armpit Shooter After Late Night Attack Injures One
A man is recovering after being shot in the armpit overnight in Baltimore, authorities say. On Thursday, Dec. 22 around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once at the scene, officers found the 48-year-old victim with...
fox5dc.com
2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police search for suspects in connection to downtown Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects they believe are connected to a fatal shooting that took place downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, says the department. Police say investigators believe the two men pictured below are responsible for the shooting death...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
Maryland woman sentenced to life for killing 4 people by setting townhouse on fire
BEL AIR, Md. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for setting a townhouse on fire, killing four people. According to a news release from the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, on May 9, 2019, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Simons Court. Upon their arrival, the third floor of the townhouse was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for suspect who robbed Royal Farms store in Joppa
JOPPA, MD—Police in Harford County are searching for the man who robbed a Joppa convenience store on Tuesday. At around 4:30 a.m. on December 20, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Royal Farms store located in the 500-block of Joppa Farm Road in for a report of an armed robbery.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
