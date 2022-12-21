Read full article on original website
Bah Humbug: Teen Boys Charged In Maryland With Armed Carjackings During Holiday Season
Several teenage boys were arrested after two armed carjackings that took place just days before Christmas in Prince George's County, authorities say. Two minors and two 19-year-olds were arrested after carjackings that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Prince George's County police. Police say that...
Man Shot In Head Days Before Christmas In Baltimore Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in the head in Baltimore this morning, authorities say. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head shortly before noon on Friday, Dec. 23, in the 1600 block of East Eager Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The...
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Nottingham MD
Essex shooting leaves 1 injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
Boys, men arrested after armed carjackings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two boys and two men were arrested on Thursday after two armed carjackings that took place earlier in the week. Police said that two suspects carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday evening on Allendale Drive in Landover. On Wednesday evening, detectives found the stolen […]
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say. Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Suspect attempts to run over off-duty officer in Montgomery Co.
An off-duty officer in Montgomery County was nearly run over Friday evening. Around 7:58 p.m., in the area of Pike and Rose, MCP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.
WBAL Radio
Police find man fatally shot in head in east Baltimore
Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the head in east Baltimore on Friday. Officers said they responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street just before noon for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located a 28-year-old man suffering from...
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Pair Of Pedestrians Killed In Separate Prince George's County Crashes Six Hours Apart: Police
Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pair of fatal pedestrian strikes that killed a man and woman overnight. The night began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, where there was a reported pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle.
Police Look For Armpit Shooter After Late Night Attack Injures One
A man is recovering after being shot in the armpit overnight in Baltimore, authorities say. On Thursday, Dec. 22 around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once at the scene, officers found the 48-year-old victim with...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police search for suspects in connection to downtown Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects they believe are connected to a fatal shooting that took place downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, says the department. Police say investigators believe the two men pictured below are responsible for the shooting death...
Bay Net
Detectives Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects Breaking Into Vehicles In Calvert County
LUSBY, Md. – On December 19, 2022, during the early morning hours, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to Lazy River Road, Foxwood Lane, and Long Wolf Lane in Lusby, for several reported thefts from motor vehicles. Investigation revealed several locked and unlocked vehicles...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
Maryland woman sentenced to life for killing 4 people by setting townhouse on fire
BEL AIR, Md. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for setting a townhouse on fire, killing four people. According to a news release from the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, on May 9, 2019, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Simons Court. Upon their arrival, the third floor of the townhouse was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Man Standing In Road Hit By Car In Prince George's County
A man has died after being struck by a car in Suitland, authorities say. Prince George's County Police responded to the incident, which they say occurred around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road. Initial investigation revealed that the driver of a sedan was...
NBC12
Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is looking for two people possibly involved in a supermarket theft ring. Police say about 11 a.m. December 17, a male and female stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula from Food City on Bob White Boulevard. The female, in a motorized shopping cart, helped the male load the basket with formula, and the female then placed all the cans into her skirt, according to police.
Final Cross-Country Coke Dealing Co-Conspirator In Harford County Gets Prison Time
The final co-conspirator in a Harford County drug ring that imported at least a kilogram of compressed cocaine into Maryland has been sentenced to decades behind bars, federal officials announced. Aberdeen resident Che Daron Durbin, 44, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of...
Man found shot, dead in parking garage stairwell in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Dec. 22, 3:04 p.m. — Police said the man who died was Charles Joseph Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring, Md. He had been shot. Detectives asked anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County […]
