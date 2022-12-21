ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bear Necessities: Jack Sanborn's season is over, but his career is just getting started

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ci0Av_0jq6d6oR00

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

A stellar first season for Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn came to an unceremonious end on Tuesday when head coach Matt Eberflus announced he would be going on injured reserve for an ankle injury. Sanborn suffered the injury in the second half of the Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The loss of Sanborn is a blow for the defense and even the fans who have gravitated towards him since he took hold of a starting spot on the defense. But while Sanborn’s rookie year is over, he’s shown his career is just getting started.

Sanborn signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin. He was knocked down draft boards for his limited athleticism and perceived inability to make an impact in space. Still, Sanborn got the chance to live a life-long dream by playing for his hometown team. He showed early that he wasn’t just a feel-good story, however, He had the potential to be a big-time player.

Playing in his first preseason game, Sanborn turned heads immediately with a strong debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had two takeaways, a fumble and interception, and led the team with seven takeaways. Once considered a bubble player, Sanborn quickly cemented his status on the 53-man roster at the end of the summer. The only issue was he was buried on the depth chart with little-to-no chance at making an impact on defense. That was until the Bears decided to ship out star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, clearing a path for Sanborn to make his way up the depth chart..

Sanborn got his first NFL start against the Dallas Cowboys and notched seven tackles, all of which were solo. He had general manager Ryan Poles excited about what he could do now that he was starting at linebacker. “I know he’s a guy that’s going to be in the right position and he’s gonna make plays for us,” Poles said on the Bears pregame radio show prior to Sanborn’s second start against the Miami Dolphins.

He did just that, totaling 59 tackles, 48 of which were solo and five for a loss, three quarterback hits, two sacks, and a fumble recovery in just six starts, as Bleacher Nation Bears notes. Sanborn reached double-digit tackles in three of the Bears’ last five games and the argument can be made that he could have gotten another game down prior to his injury. He also should have nabbed an interception against the Detroit Lions too if a questionable penalty didn’t wiped it off the board.

Sanborn was the most consistent defender on the field since he earned a starting role at the end of October. So what’s next for him in 2023? The linebacker position will likely look a lot different next season, but Sanborn has earned the right to start when the year opens. He’s an instinctual player and quicker on the field than many realize. You can’t teach instinctual play, especially at such a reactionary position like linebacker. The Bears, meanwhile, can focus on improving other positions and not have to worry about linebacker with Sanborn in the fold.

He even has Bears fans calling him the second coming of Brian Urlacher at various points throughout the year. It’s not fair to go that far, but Sanborn has a place on this team and was once just considered a special teams contributor at best a few months ago. This year has proven all of that false and the future is extremely bright for No. 57. His rookie season is over, but you can be sure his successful career is just beginning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game

The Los Angeles Rams absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Randy Gregory didn’t seem to take the loss very well. After the game, he and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into it on the field during postgame handshakes. Gregory was in Aboushi’s ear as the two were walking among the crowd, and after Aboushi shook another Broncos player’s hand, they got in each other’s face.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See how Kellen Moore stole sneaky run, allows Cowboys to turn tide vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could not run the football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Running the rock has rarely been an issue for the club in 2022, but they occasionally have a harder time against teams familiar with their attack. In Week 4 against Washington the backs were limited to 55 yards on 27 carries. In Week 16’s win, the backs were only able to 74 yards on 25 carries. The only player able to produce much of a ground game was quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 41 yards on just six carries.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surging Packers can still be eliminated two different ways in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games and are now in a terrific position – even at 7-8 – to steal a playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. As we outlined here, the Packers only need three results to clinch a playoff berth: Wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and one more Commanders loss (to either Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys). In another scenario, only four results are required: Wins over the Vikings and Lions and losses by the New York Giants to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy