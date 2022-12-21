ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

BRFD quickly puts out accidental fire at EBRP Housing Authority

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fire at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority on Friday, Dec. 23, was determined to be accidental. A spokesman for BRFD said the fire sparked at the office on North Boulevard around 11 a.m. He added an investigator determined the wall caught fire accidentally from sparks that hit it when construction workers were grinding in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man wanted in connection to Walmart fire in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a wanted suspect. According to officials, a man is being sought in connection to starting a fire inside the Walmart in Hammond on Dec. 24. Officials say the Hammond Fire...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders rescued a child who wandered off and got lost during a hike with his father on Saturday, Dec. 24. According to officials, the Central Police Department received a call from a ‘frantic’ parent around 2:40 p.m. saying his son walked away from him and he couldn’t find him.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Fire officials investigating reports of Molotov cocktails thrown into Baton Rouge houses early Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating reports of Molotov cocktails being thrown through the windows of two homes early Thursday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, two homes along Pocahontas Street near Choctaw Drive had glass bottles filled with gasoline and lit on fire thrown at them. At one home, the bottle was thrown through a side window, and it sent flames reaching toward the ceiling.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man dies in head-on crash

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Cold weather tips for your home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. As the arctic blast approaches the Capital Region, don’t forget the last-minute protections, particularly pipes. Homeowners can turn on their faucets, open up their cabinets, and wrap up their pipes to prevent a burst or freeze.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Boil water notice issued for parts of Tickfaw area

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A boil water notice was issued for parts of the Tickfaw area in Tangipahoa Parish on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24. The boil water notice was issued following a loss of water pressure in the Hammond Heights Water System. Water company officials said the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays

BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Never use your oven for heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ve heard the warnings before: Never, ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet Consumer Reports found that an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. With colder weather here, CR offers some safer heating alternatives.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WANTED: EBRSO looking for burglar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a home near Burbank Drive. The burglary reportedly happened Monday, Dec. 12, on Spring Cove Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim reported that someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting reported at apartment complex on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge on Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning. According to officials, the shooting happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m. There is no word on what led up to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Sherwood Meadow area, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. According to police, Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5′3″, 110 lbs. and was last seen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for three seen 'prowling' Tangipahoa apartment complex

HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for three people caught on video walking around a Tangipahoa apartment complex and attempting to break into vehicles. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the three people seen walking through The Creeks Apartments shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 12. They can be seen on the video parking near the back of the complex and walking around checking car door handles before returning to their car and leaving.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy